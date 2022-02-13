Taco Tuesday & Winning Weekday are Back at the BMO This Tuesday vs. Iowa!

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio - The Bowling Green State University men's basketball program will return to the Stroh Center for the first of two straight home games this week, first facing the Buffalo Bulls on Tuesday (Feb. 15). The game is currently set for a 7:00 p.m. tip-off, marking the 15th of 20 MAC games this season for BGSU. The game between the Falcons and Bulls will be available to stream on ESPN+. Fans can also tune in to the action via radio on WFRO Eagle 99. A live stat link will be provided by bgsufalcons.com with live updates available on Twitter (@BGSUMHoops).

