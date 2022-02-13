ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmen Herrera, Cuban-born abstract artist, dies at 106

NEW YORK (AP) — Cuban-born artist Carmen Herrera, whose radiant color and geometric paintings were overlooked for decades before the art world took notice, has died....

Carmen Herrera, whose geometric art won plaudits late in life, 1915–2022

Cuban-born American artist sold her first painting aged 89. Carmen Herrera, whose paintings and sculpture fused elements of hard edge, op art and neo-concretism, has died. Typically her work consists of two geometric blocks of flat-painted colour – rectangles, triangles, trapezoids, parallelograms – rubbing up against each other. Sometimes they fit neatly next each other, Tetris-like; in other works there’s a tension to the two forms as if they might be in battle with one another.
