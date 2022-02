It was both Missouri and Penn State’s first games of the season, and both offenses showed their rust. A game of softball turned into a game of chicken, with both defenses refusing to give up the first run. In the top of the eighth inning, Missouri finally blinked and conceded the first run. Unphased, the Tigers staged a comeback in the bottom frame that culminated with a Kim Wert walk-off single.

