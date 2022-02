ABERDEEN, SD (PCSaints.com) – FRIDAY. The Saints fell short to the College of Saint Mary 10-6 in their first game of the PC Dome Tournament Friday. The Saints struck first in the opening inning, with Sarah Shevenell doubling to left field scoring Chloe Dominger. Shevenell drove in three runs while also taking the loss as the starting pitcher. The Saints again struggled with errors which resulted in 4-of-10 runs for the Flames coming unearned. Both of the runs scored in the third for Saint Mary were unearned as well as two of the three runs in the 7th inning. Presentation also scored two unearned runs of their own in the 5th inning. Shevenell pitched the first six innings before Yulissa Peña came in to pitch the 7th. The Saints had 10 of their 11 hits from their top six in the batting order and all of their runs scored came from their first three batters, with two apiece.

ABERDEEN, SD ・ 10 HOURS AGO