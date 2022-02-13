ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloves Are Off | Will Khan and Brook shake hands?

 1 day ago

BoxingNews24.com

John Ryder beats Danny Jacobs, wants Canelo title shot next

By Barry Holbrook: John Ryder (31-5, 17 KOs) was victorious on Saturday night with his 12 round split decision win over Daniel Jacobs (37-4, 30 KOs) in a WBA 168lb title eliminator and now he’s ready for a title shot against champion Canelo Alvarez. The scores were 115-113, 115-113 for Ryder, and 115-113 for Jacobs.
Boxing Scene

Jacobs: I Was Just Going Through The Motions In Rosado Fight; Just Gonna Have To Show You

It was a feeling Daniel Jacobs had never experienced inside a boxing ring prior to the night of his fight with Gabe Rosado two years ago. For the first time, Jacobs didn’t have that same fire burning within him that enabled the former IBF middleweight champion to fight his way out of poverty and later through cancer, or to withstand the power of Gennadiy Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez. He was just kind of there that fateful night in November 2020 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.
Amir Khan
Kell Brook
Boxing Insider

Eddie Hearn On Usyk-Joshua 2: “I Think It Will Take Place In May”

No doubt people were surprised last September when Anthony Joshua lost his numerous heavyweight titles to Oleksandr Usyk via unanimous decision in Joshua’s hometown of London. The towering Englishman was supposed to best Usyk and then finally fight Tyson Fury for the undisputed championship of the world. That, of course, was the hope. Usyk ruined the plan, however, by putting on a master class. Everyone who followed the former undisputed cruiserweight titlist knew Usyk was good. On that September night in London, however, Usyk’s performance may well have surprised even his most ardent supporters. Yet Joshua, being Joshua, wasn’t going to sit and stew afterward.
fightnews.com

Ryder upsets Jacobs in WBA eliminator

Hometown hero John Ryder (31-5, 17 KOs) won a twelve round split decision over two-time middleweight world champion Daniel Jacobs (37-4, 30 KOs) in a WBA super middleweight eliminator on Saturday night at Alexandra Palace in London. Jacobs easily outboxed Ryder over the first six rounds. Ryder woke up in round seven and a fight broke out. Ryder had the upper hand from rounds seven to nine. The last three rounds were close. Scores were 115-113, 115-113 Ryder, 115-113 Jacobs.
3kingsboxing.com

Amir Khan On Kell Brook: “This Is Where I Finish His Career Off”

Amir Khan Looking to Hurt Kell Brook and End his Career. After years of animosity, accusations, and verbal threats, Amir “King” Khan (34-5, 21 KO’s) and Kell Brook (39-3, 27 KO’s) will finally settle their differences in the boxing ring. The two are set to face-off on February 19 at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.
thaboxingvoice.com

☎️Canelo vs Charlo Off Jermall Arrested😱Ryan Splits From Canelo Team😳Ryder Upsets 😠 Jacobs

1. 🚨Daniel Jacobs vs. John Ryder Split Decision or Robbery?. 3. 🚨Deontay Wilder has revealed that he is considering doing Ayahuasca (a South American psychedelic brew) to go on a “spiritual journey” and help him make his decision about whether to retire from boxing now or return to the ring and continue fighting. [Byron Scott Podcast]
austinnews.net

McGregor calls Tyson Fury rim licker as Khabib row escalates

The UFC icon and boxing legend carried on taking digs at one another online. Neither Conor McGregor nor Tyson Fury showed any signs of letting up as they continued their Twitter beef in a furious row sparked by a reference to Russian UFC icon Khabib Nurmagomedov. MMA great McGregor is...
The Independent

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend

A long-awaited grudge match between Amir Khan and Kell Brook finally takes place this weekend, as the rivals clash in Manchester Arena.After years of antagonism between the Britons, they will headline against one another on Saturday night, with bad blood set to be spilled at long last.Former light welterweight champion Khan (34-5, 21 knockouts) and ex-welterweight title holder Brook (39-3, 27 KOs) will meet in a catchweight bout, with the latter having said ahead of the fight: “The fans have been waiting too long, I’ve been waiting too long. I’m more than ready to show the world that I’m the...
BoxingNews24.com

Amir Khan: Kell’s punch resistance is GONE

By Barry Holbrook: Former IBF/WBA light welterweight champion Amir ‘King’ Khan (34-5, 21 KOs) says he believes the 35-year-old Kell Brook (39-3, 27 KOs) no longer has the punch resistance that he once possessed and he’s predicting that he’ll knock out the former IBF 147-lb champion this Saturday night, February 19th at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.
The Independent

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook time: When are the ring walks for this weekend’s fight?

Amir Khan and Kell Brook will finally settle their rivalry this weekend after years of trading insults, with the Britons set to headline a card at Manchester Arena.The grudge match this Saturday will likely mark the last big bout for each man, with both fighters entering the contest at 35 years old.Former light welterweight champion Khan (34-5, 21 knockouts) and ex-welterweight title holder Brook (39-3, 27 KOs) will meet in a catchweight bout, with the latter having said ahead of the fight: “The fans have been waiting too long, I’ve been waiting too long. I’m more than ready to show...
Boxing Scene

Tyson Fury Says Dillian Whyte Would Be 'Sixth' Biggest Heavyweight Win

Tyson Fury spent Friday announcing the launch of his new energy drink Furocity. The WBC heavyweight champion held a luncheon in London, and throughout the day, also met with co-promoters Frank Warren and Bob Arum as the trio moved closer to staging the fight against Dillian Whyte set for April 23, potentially at Wembley Stadium.
SPORTbible

Tyson Fury Responds To Conor McGregor Dig

Tyson Fury has hit back at Conor McGregor, after the UFC star went on one of his typical social media attacks at the boxer over his support for Khabib Nurmagomedov. McGregor getting on Twitter to call someone out is hardly a new thing, and the Irishman is usually quick to delete whatever controversial thing he's posted online.
