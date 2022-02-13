9 underrated Trader Joe’s snacks you need to try

The savory snack hierarchy tends to revolve around potato chips, pretzels, and popcorn. While this classic trifecta may be a supermarket staple, next time you wheel your cart to the snack aisle, don't pass up the puffs – the humble puff deserves to be in the conversation. Whether made of corn or rice (or even a combination of both), tube shaped or cloud-like, sweet, spicy, tangy, or cheesy, they surpass their peers in myriad ways. Unlike potato chips, they won't cover you in crumbs, or to quote the Pringles rap dude, "get your hand full of greases." Continuing the '90s references, they're not going to make you thirsty, at least not as much as salty pretzels will. And if you're a fan of popcorn, puffs are more substantial, plus you won't get those pesky kernels stuck in your teeth.

