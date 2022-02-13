ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10447 S Corliss Avenue

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSpacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath in North Pullman, waiting on a family to...

195 N Harbor Drive #2407

Make this beautiful and rarely available fully FURNISHED unit in the prestigious Park Shore building your home! Unit features updated kitchen and bath and plenty of storage space as well as plentiful natural light. The building also has one of the best views in the city from the 56th floor roof deck, pool and hot tub! A library, saunas and a fitness center can also be found here. Cats and small dogs are welcome! Available ASAP.
1609 Fredericksburg Lane #1609

Convenient living at it's best! Bright and spacious 2nd flr. condo featuring a huge kitchen w/ large island, walk-in pantry & tons of cabinet space. Newer flooring throughout the house. Large master bedroom w/ walk-in closets & master bathroom. Second bedroom has a walk-in closet as well. Newer refrigerator and water heater. Large deck to relax/grill out, that overlooks nature landscape. 2.5 garage w/ built in shelving & plenty of storage space. Move-in & enjoy! Great location & close walk to park! Looking for tenants with credit score at at least 680 and monthly income 3 times of the rental price. Pets are welcome with $350/pet non-refundable pet deposit.
9005 S 57th Dr

This is a beautiful two story home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a downstairs den. Generous room sizes with a grand master suite and oversized walk in closet. Perfect backyard with view fencing, looking out to greenbelt and path, no neighbors behind! This home will not last, call today! MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON.
309 Memory Lane #1

Spacious 1st floor 2Br 2Bth condo with panoramic view of the golf course! Updates in 2018 include wood laminate flooring throughout, kitchen with ceramic backsplash, stainless steel microwave, refrigerator, & dishwasher. In-unit washer/dryer. Master bedroom with large walk-in closet and private bath. Sliding glass doors to large patio with scenic views. No pets, sorry. Non smoking unit. No short term lease. Tenant pays all utilities. Please submit lease application, background and credit report, proof of income, and a copy of driver's license.
4036 N California Avenue #105

First floor corner unit with two sliding glass doors for light and airflow. Spacious one bedroom unit across from Horner Park with parking and heat included in monthly rent. Ginormous living room with plenty of closet space and storage in the large bedroom too. Functional kitchen and flex space to use for dining and or office nook. Carpet throughout. Owner has VERY strict requirements, Min 670 credit score, no bankruptcy, liens or negative credit score. Income must be 3X rent, no exceptions. No security deposit, $350 non-refundable admin fee per occupant in lieu of security deposit. Sorry no pets & no smoking. Coin Laundry in building. Unit is ready to go.
911 E. Devonshire Ave.

Adorable Three Bedroom Two Bath Home In Central Location - Adorable Three Bedroom Two Bath Home Located In an Established Community. There is no HOA so bring your Toys. This Beautiful home has an open Floorplan with Beautiful Custom Tile Floors. Beautiful touches Throughout. Newer paint and Carpet. The Kitchen has a huge Breakfast Bar. the Master Bedroom is Large with a Walkin Closet. Close to Downtown and Easy access to freeways.
5320 N Sheridan Road #1706

New gut rehab rental now available in one of the best buildings on the lakefront! AMAZING east 17th floor views of lakefront and all the boats. Secured inside parking spot included. Open floor plan includes brand new crisp kitchen with quartz countertops, brand new stainless steel appliances, microwave, dishwasher, large fridge with ice maker, and stove. Bedroom has a very large closet with another coat closet in the front and a bathroom linen closet to boot. Lots of storage in extended kitchen cabinets and also breakfast bar base. Pristine marble bathroom and bright LED lighting. Mariano's is a block away along with lots of transportation line options, across the street from the beach, and a short hop from the fun nightlife, a myriad of restaurants and awesome shopping of Andersonville and the Bryn Mawr areas. The building has top notch amenities including the friendliest door men, large indoor pool, tennis courts on deck beside the pool with lots of outdoor space to hang out on the patio as well as a private picnic area out back, amazing well stocked workout room that rivals the clubs, a nice office center for business needs, and a comfy clean welcoming lobby. Applicants must have a strong credit score, referral history and be available quickly for an interview with building management prior to move in. Cats and small dogs on case by case basis welcome with an additional pet deposit. Non refundable move in move out fee of $750 required by building plus $500 due at lease signing. Small turbo tenant online application fee.
340 Wesley Avenue

Brick art deco style row house with fenced back yard and a one car garage. Large living room, separate dining area, updated kitchen with stainless appliances opens to covered deck. Two large bedrooms on the second floor, updated hall bath with new floor and vanity. Lower level features a paneled recreation room and large utility room with new washer and dryer, storage and extra toilet! New roof, gutters and windows! Tenant pays all utilities. Cute home on a quiet tree line residential street! Playground and tot lot just around the corner! Convenient to Levy Center, James Park and schools.
2066 Saint Johns Avenue #201

Great unit! Fully updated. Easy to show. There is a $200 Move in/move out fee in this building. No Smokers. Good credit only. Call for a private showing. 24 hours notice required NO EXCEPTIONS.
49 Royal Oak Drive

Located in Stevenson High School District, this well maintained All Hardwood home boasts updated bathrooms that will impress you! Updated kitchen w/ granite counters, a center island, & sparkling appliances. Formal living & dining rooms are perfect for entertaining. Family room w/ sliding glass door to backyard. Vaulted master w/ walk-in closet & private bathroom tub. Has a huge crawl space for abundant storage. Available for immediate occupancy.
700 W Grand Avenue #2W

Beautiful, spacious, and open 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom River West condo rental located in a boutique elevator building! Unit features newly refinished hardwood flooring, 8' doors, high ceilings with recessed lighting, and crown molding throughout. An expansive living/dining room with a gas fireplace and a large private balcony! Kitchen flows nicely off the living areas and is equipped with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, endless storage, backsplash, and breakfast bar. Private primary bedroom is tucked away at the opposite end of the living area and has new carpet and an ensuite bathroom with stand-up shower and granite vanity. Second bedroom also has new carpet, built-in shelving/drawers, and easy access to guest bathroom with Whirlpool soaking tub and stand-up shower. Other features include large laundry closet with side-by-side washer/dryer and built-in shelving, brand-new light fixture in dining room and newer furnace (2018), humidifier, and water heater (2020). No on-site parking, rental parking options within a few blocks. Central location just steps away from Grand CTA Blue Line, award winning restaurants on Fulton, Jewel, Starbucks, The Dawson, Piccolo Sogno, East Bank Club, I90/94 and more!
3841 N Greenview Avenue #3W

This is a GORGEOUS FULLY REHABBED Lakeview / Southport Corridor 1Bed for RENT (Sublet 3/1-5/31 $1,545; new lease starts 6/1 $1,695). The unit is on the top floor so there is no one above you. The unit has a great layout and gets a lot of natural light. The unit has been fully rehabbed with IN-UNIT Laundry, dishwasher, custom backsplash, granite countertops, custom kitchen, custom bathroom, and all NEW doors/trim/windows. The unit has a small shared outdoor space off the kitchen. If you have a car(s) it is very easy street permit parking (383 Zone around $120/year) The building is on a beautiful tree-lined street, about 10/14 mins walk to the Southport Brown Line / Irving Park Brown Line / Sheridan Red Line plus the Ashland bus. Dogs Okay / Cats Okay (No weight limit, no more than 2 pets per unit, NO Pits or Rots). PRICED TO RENT FAST!
3540 E 95th Street #1

Come and check out this 2 unit building located in the South Deering/East Side area. This unit features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom with central heat. A living room, and a kitchen that will have black appliances included. Separate office or play area outside of the unit. Full yard for spring and summer festivities. Don't miss out, schedule your showing and become a tenant today.
511 W Belmont Avenue #8

This is a GORGEOUS UPDATED CONDO Quality 1Bed for Rent! The unit has custom kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen has custom white cabinets, SS appliances, granite countertops, custom backsplash, dishwasher, microwave, and IN-UNIT Laundry. The unit has hardwood floors throughout, custom blinds, track lighting, and ample closet space. The bathroom has slate floors, granite vanity, and large wall mirror. The building has a very clean laundry room with cage storage units and bike room. The unit is in an AMAZING location in East Lakeview. You are a 1/2 blk to the Lakefront, ton of grocery stores on Broadway, and the RED / BROWN / PURPLE Line is a 7/9 mins walk from the building. Also you have express buses on the corner of Lake Shore Drive. Dogs Okay / Cats Okay (No weight limit, no more than 2 pets per unit, no rots or pits) MUST SEE!
3950 N LAKE SHORE Drive #1320D

Available March1! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!! Even cable, internet and electricity. 3bed/1.5bath amazing lake front condo! Unit will be painted a light Shoreline grey and new Samsung stainless steel appliances being installed! Unit includes hardwood flooring throughout, large bedrooms with ample closet space and a dishwasher. Building amenities include fitness facility, huge rooftop deck with incredible views of the lake, card operated laundry facilities, bike storage, onsite dry cleaners & convenience store, 24 hour door staff, mail room, and onsite management. Cats allowed. Elevator Deposit $300 - Elevator non-refundable fee Monday - Friday $300-Saturdays $350-Transfer fee $250. Easy to show with 24hr notice while occupied through February.
313 Raeford Avenue

Brick duplex - Brick Duplex with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath , range, and refrigerator, and Screened back porch. Rent $725, Security Deposit $725, Application fee $40 for each adult, No inside smoking and no pets allowed. Minimum monthly income requirement is $2175. We check credit, background and eviction, employment and rental history. Agent works for Landlord when listing, showing and renting the property. Please go to goodsonrealty.net to see more details and pictures of the property. We also have a Working with Real Estate Agents brochure on our website.
978 Butler Drive

You won't want to miss this spacious Four Colonies home situated on a quiet corner lot completely remodeled. Great layout including combined living and dining rooms and a separate eat-in kitchen. The family room features a gas/wood burning fireplace, and patio access. Four Bedrooms upstairs including a master suite with a sitting room, private bath and walk-in closet. Finished basement with a rec room, office, full bath, storage and laundry. The exterior features a nice stamped concrete patio and was recently landscaped. Fantastic neighborhood located near parks, the lake, restaurants and shopping both in town and along Randall Road. Highly rated Crystal Lake schools! Don't miss out this property wont last!!!
606 W Cornelia Avenue #481

Updated & in the heart of Wriglyville, just blocks from Wrigley Field, Addison CTA Red Line train and Addison Bus. Easy access to the lakefront, shopping and night life! Modern Kitchens/Baths, Hardwood Floors and Carpeting. Air Conditioning In Unit. Laundry Facilities on Premises. On-site building maintenance. Convenient on-site parking space available to rent. Heat and Cooking Gas included. Cats OK ! Other units also available. Pictures may be of similar or Identical unit in building. NO DEPOSIT/ $350 Move in fee.
