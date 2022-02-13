ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

February 13, 2022 - PBS NewsHour Weekend full episode

WTTW - Chicago PBS
WTTW - Chicago PBS
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this edition for Sunday, February 13: world leaders respond amid threats of a Russian...

video.wttw.com

Comments / 0

Related
pbs.org

February 12, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

On this edition for Saturday, February 12, high stakes talks as tensions mount over the Russia and Ukraine crisis, how Ukraine’s volunteer resources are preparing for the unknown, and a comedian confronts antisemitism with humor. Hari Sreenivasan anchors from New York.
HARI SREENIVASAN
CBS News

Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on February 6, 2022

On this "Face the Nation" broadcast moderated by Margaret Brennan:. Retired General H.R. McMaster, former national security adviser. Click here to browse full transcripts of "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: I'm Margaret Brennan in Washington. And today on Face the Nation: alarming new intelligence reports about Russian plans for a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Beast

Ex-Fox News Star Lands at NBC News After Quitting Over Tucker Carlson

Months after Stephen Hayes quit Fox News over Tucker Carlson’s conspiratorial rhetoric about the Jan. 6 riots, the conservative author and pundit has landed at NBC News. “I’ve known and worked with Steve Hayes on and off for nearly 25 years,” Meet the Press anchor Chuck Todd said in a Friday morning statement announcing Hayes’ new role as a network contributor. “He is a principled reporter and analyst who always puts truth and facts above emotion and sentiment.”
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Primetimer

CNN says it's "offensively stupid" to think Wolf Blitzer's new CNN+ show means he's being pushed out

In response to CNN's announcement that The Situation Room anchor will host the daily CNN+ show The Newscast with Wolf Blitzer while continuing to host his CNN show, Mediaite's Alex Griffing suggested that Blitzer's new show may be a sign that he is being pushed out from CNN because of lackluster ratings. "For Blitzer, whose time on-screen has already greatly diminished, cynics might see a move into streaming as his swan song," says Griffing. "But others may see this as CNNs’ most trusted brand giving gravitas and journalistic bona fides to its new streaming platform." CNN issued a statement vigorously denouncing any notion that Blitzer is being pushed out: "The very premise of this piece is nonsensical and ill-informed. Equating the launch of a CNN+ program with the end of a distinguished television career is offensively stupid. Anderson Cooper, Poppy Harlow, Kate Bolduan, Sara Sidner and others will host programs on CNN+ in addition to their CNN linear TV roles. Wolf Blitzer is no different. This is hit-job hackery, not educated opinion. Mediaite should be ashamed for publishing this garbage."
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

MSNBC, CNN face gaping holes in primetime after Rachel Maddow, Chris Cuomo sagas leave 9 pm timeslot unstable

Unusual situations with MSNBC and CNN's star anchors have left them with significant holes to fill during one of the most important hours of the day. Rachel Maddow has gone on temporary hiatus at MSNBC, while Chris Cuomo was fired after a series of scandal brought shame to CNN. While the reasons for their absences are quite different, the liberal networks have found themselves in unstable situations without their former 9 p.m. ET mainstays.
TV & VIDEOS
seattlepi.com

Jim Angle, Early Fox News Channel Reporter, Dies at 75

Jim Angle, one of the first reporters to work for Fox News Channel, died Feb. 9 in Arlington, Va., the network reported on Friday. He was 75. “Jim was a Fox News original and a top Washington correspondent whose talent and fearless reporting was unmatched,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement. “He was a central figure to establishing our Washington bureau in 1996 and was beloved across the entire network for his down-to-earth easygoing demeanor, his kindness and a smile that was ever present. He will be greatly missed, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his entire family.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pbs Newshour#Beijing Olympics#Myanmar#Russian
Primetimer

Brian Williams reportedly turning down CBS Evening News' anchor job makes sense since nightly news programs are no longer influential

"Putting aside the current standing of CBS News — and any internal drama possibly at play — the idea that anyone would turn down a network news anchor spot would be laughable not so long ago," says Colby Hall, in reaction to a report by CNN's Oliver Darcy that CBS offered its network news anchor job to the former NBC Nightly News anchor. "But it’s clear that Brian Williams does not want to become the next Jeff Glor. Oh, you don’t know that name? He was the one-time CBS Evening News host that was replaced by O’Donnell. He now continues to live in relative anonymity despite an impressive career, journalistic bona fides, and holding such a prestigious position. And that’s precisely the issue: the straight reporting of the big three nightly news programs wields just a fraction of the influence boasted by the partisan opinion pumped out by the big three cable news networks — including MSNBC, which Williams just left. Yes, the network evening news anchors still draw considerably more viewers than Tucker Carlson or Rachel Maddow. But if an elected official wants to make 'news,' speak directly to a similar-minded constituency, or get noticed by the press, their first choice is cable, not network news." Hall adds: "Think about the last time a network news show created content shook the nation. It was likely Lester Holt’s interview with former President Donald Trump that revealed why he fired FBI director James Comey. That was more than four years ago. Network news is in a pretty significant slump."
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Kamala Harris speechwriter joins growing list of resigning staffers

The exodus of staffers from Vice President Kamala Harris’ office continues, with the head of her speechwriting team jumping ship at the end of this month. A White House official told Fox News that Kate Childs Graham “is leaving the office, but not the family,” and added that Harris was “grateful for her service to the administration.“
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
PBS
Country
Russia
mediaite.com

Jonah Goldberg Joining CNN as Commentator After Leaving Fox News in Protest

Jonah Goldberg will be joining CNN as a contributor, reported Variety on Monday, citing “the WarnerMedia network.”. Goldberg, along with Stephen Hayes, quit their contributor roles at Fox News last year over Fox host Tucker Carlson’s conspiratorial film, Patriot Purge, about the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol. Hayes has since joined NBC News as a contributor.
ADVOCACY
Washington Times

‘Never Trump’ Jonah Goldberg picked up by CNN after resigning from Fox News

Never Trump conservative Jonah Goldberg has landed at CNN after leaving Fox News Channel last year in dramatic fashion, citing objections to a Tucker Carlson special on the Jan. 6 riot. CNN confirmed Monday that Mr. Goldberg will join as a contributor, the second Fox personality in two months to...
POTUS
The Week

The Daily Show's Trevor Noah doesn't get why Fox News is supporting the Canada trucker blockade

The anti-vaccine mandate "Freedom Convoy" of big rigs and other vehicles blocking three major U.S.-Canada border crossing and strangling the business district of Canada's capital, Ottawa, has now drawn the ire of Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Conservative Ontario Premier Doug Ford, major automakers, 911 operators, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and the White House, which urged Trudeau on Thursday to address the blockade.
ECONOMY
The Independent

CNN insiders demand network fire media reporter Brian Stelter for not exposing Jeff Zucker affair, report says

CNN insiders are reportedly calling on their network to fire its chief media reporter, Brian Stelter, for not exposing the "open secret" relationship between Jeff Zucker and Allison Gollust.Mr Stelter, anchor of CNN’s Reliable Sources show, either chose to ignore what "everyone knew" or that he failed at his job, according to two anonymous "CNN insiders"."The network needs to step up and fire Brian Stelter,’ one insider told the DailyMail.com."He is allegedly our top media reporter – yet he failed to report on the scoop that everyone in the office knew. And if he wants to say he didn’t...
ENTERTAINMENT
Primetimer

MSNBC bringing back Alex Wagner

Wagner, who hosted MSNBC's Now with Alex Wagner between 2011 and 2015, is returning to the cable news network as a senior political analyst and substitute anchor. Since leaving MSNBC, Wagner has worked on Showtime's The Circus and CBS This Morning.
TV & VIDEOS
WTTW - Chicago PBS

WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago, IL
5K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTTW is Chicago’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy