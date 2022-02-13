ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Watch 2022 VALENTINE'S DAY LIVE

SFStation.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleValentine's Week 2022: The month of love is here, and people are already excited about it. Come February, and many look forward to spending time with their dear ones by going on romantic dates, gifting them special tokens...

www.sfstation.com

Comments / 0

Related
fashionisers.com

How to Surprise Your Special Someone on Valentine’s Day

Alfred Tennyson once said, “If I had a flower for every time I thought of you… I could walk through my garden forever.” This quote rightly describes the condition of those who are hit hard by the cupid’s arrow. If all you can do is think about a special someone and your world seems incomplete without them, then admit it, you are in love. And, Valentine’s week is the perfect time to confess your love. Are you all set to plan an awe-worthy surprise on Valentine’s Day for your crush or your partner and take them on Cloud 9? Take a look at our impeccable ways and start right away!
CELEBRATIONS
BET

Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts To Celebrate Black Love

Valentine's Day, a special day set aside for love, is at the center of Black History Month. This was precisely why we found it most appropriate to celebrate the special day with a celebration of Black love and affection. You know the friendship of The Obamas, the laughter of The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
seattlerefined.com

The perfect Valentine's Day gift to give your partner

Valentine's Day is typically about flowers, candy, and romantic gestures, and while some people may enjoy those things, it's safe to say that the Valentine's Day retail surge sometimes falls on deaf ears. This year can be different though!. If the key to your partner's heart is their stomach, Dan...
CELEBRATIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rose Day#Propose Day#On This Day#Parade#Catholic
KXAN

Best Valentine’s Day present for your significant other

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which Valentine’s Day present for your significant other is best?. Buying the best Valentine’s Day gift for a significant other can be challenging. If you believe that this is your one chance to show your love, the gift you select holds a lot of importance. Fortunately, Valentine’s Day is just one opportunity to show your sweetheart how much you care, and with a little thought, you can find the perfect gift.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
SFStation.com

Celepurrate Your Love

We are a cause with claws and are cele-purr-ating love with our annual Valentine's event!. "Are we in a litter box? Because I am digging you!" - Dolly Purrton (resident rescue kitty) Enjoy 55 minutes with 18 - 20+ rescue and adoptable cats! Each ticket includes a glass of sparkling...
PETS
iheart.com

Where To Find Heart-Shaped Food For Valentine's Day 2022

Are you looking to get festive with your food this Valentine's Day? Whether you're celebrating with someone or just enjoying all the sweet treats yourself, check out where you can get heart-shaped foods this Valentine's Day!. Chick-fil-A: Through Monday, get 30-count nuggets, 10-count Chick-n-Minis or six-count chocolate chunk cookies and...
RESTAURANTS
Times-Online

Free Valentine’s Day Weekend movie Saturday

Looking for a cheap date this Valentine’s Day weekend? Come down to Valley Twin Cinema on Saturday where the film “Fireproof” will be playing at 4:30 p.m., free for all ages, courtesy of Elim Free Church, which will also provide free babysitting for any parents who want to attend the film.
MOVIES
Whiskey Riff

The Whiskey Riff Country Baby Makin’ Playlist Is All You Need To Set The Mood On Valentine’s Day

Happy Valentine’s Day. You know the routine… flowers, candy, dinner, drinks, and then it’s time to hop aboard the express train to sexy town. All you have to do is light a few candles and turn up our expertly curated, battle tested, Country Baby Makin’ playlist, and the mood will take care of itself. That’s right people, 69 (nice) steamy country songs to get you knockin’ boots with your special someone… and remember, take your socks off you weirdo. Congrats […] The post The Whiskey Riff Country Baby Makin’ Playlist Is All You Need To Set The Mood On Valentine’s Day first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
psychologytoday.com

Taking the Pressure Off Valentine’s Day for Both Couples and Singles

Valentine's Day places pressures on couples to make the day the most romantic and memorable one of the year. Valentine's Day can feel like singles awareness day for those who are not partnered. As long as you have clear expectations, this day can be special without grand, expensive gestures. Did...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Why do we celebrate Valentine’s Day? The unromantic origins of the day of love

Loved by some, loathed by others, Valentine’s Day is widely regarded as the ultimate day of cheesy, unapologetic romance.While some may be vaguely aware that the occasion takes its name from a priest called Saint Valentine, they may not be acquainted with the full history of Valentine’s Day, which is decidely less romantic than one may expect.Valentine of Terni was a Third-Century-priest who ministered to Christians in ancient Rome. Various accounts exist detailing the events that led to him becoming a martyr and subsequently being named a saint by the Catholic Church.One of the most widely-believed accounts suggests that...
FESTIVAL
Mashed

The Most Popular Valentine's Day Gift For Couples Isn't What You Think

Valentine's Day is known as the day of love, but the way many people show their love is by giving gifts. The typical Valentine's Day gift usually involves some form of chocolate, a tradition that many believe started with the chocolate manufacturer Cadbury and their newly invented heart-shaped box around the year 1860. And along that vein, another popular Valentine's treat are chocolate-covered strawberries, which were made popular in Chicago in the 1960s to boost sales.
RELATIONSHIPS
Mashed

Why There Were No Valentine's Conversation Hearts In 2019

Valentine's Day is a time when people express their affection for their loved ones, and one of America's favorite ways to do so is with sweet, colorful candy hearts. Sweetheart's conversation hearts were first invented all the way back in 1866 by Daniel Chase, the brother of Necco (New England Confectionery Company) founder Oliver Chase, according to the company's website. Daniel Chase discovered a way to press messages made from food dye into his brother's candy lozenges, and the new candy was a hit. While the hearts, which initially featured longer, more old-fashioned messages, were briefly considered a wedding staple, over time, the messages were shortened and modernized, and they soon became the most popular Valentine's Day candies in the world, per Many Eats.
FOOD & DRINKS
thepostathens.com

BedPost: How to celebrate Valentine's Day in a new relationship

Some couples love Valentine’s Day and all the lovey-dovey activities the day brings, but new relationships can feel strained with pressure of making the perfect holiday. New partners should be focused on getting to know each other, but the day calls for red roses, dark chocolate and expensive jewelry.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Valentine’s Day 2022: Who was the Roman saint and why is he associated with love?

Valentine’s Day, which lurches around with nauseating regularity every 14 February, sees couples honour the tradition of courtly love by crowding into Prezzo restaurants, vouchers clutched in anxious fists, to stare blankly at their plates and sink prosecco in a desperate bid to drown out that gnawing sense of existential dread.But who was the man who started all this horror? Surely St Valentine would turn in his grave at the crass commercialisation of his feast day, of which the M&S Love Sausage is surely the ultimate, horrifying embodiment.The real Valentinus was a Roman priest (or perhaps the bishop of Terni...
CELEBRATIONS
CNET

Valentine's Day: The history and meaning behind the romantic holiday

On Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, millions of people around the world present flowers, chocolates and tender love notes to their sweethearts. While the holiday really became cemented in the 19th century, historians link its roots to wild pagan revelries that predate the birth of Saint Valentine himself. Read on for...
FESTIVAL

Comments / 0

Community Policy