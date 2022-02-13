Watch 2022 VALENTINE'S DAY LIVE

Valentine's Day is a time when people express their affection for their loved ones, and one of America's favorite ways to do so is with sweet, colorful candy hearts. Sweetheart's conversation hearts were first invented all the way back in 1866 by Daniel Chase, the brother of Necco (New England Confectionery Company) founder Oliver Chase, according to the company's website. Daniel Chase discovered a way to press messages made from food dye into his brother's candy lozenges, and the new candy was a hit. While the hearts, which initially featured longer, more old-fashioned messages, were briefly considered a wedding staple, over time, the messages were shortened and modernized, and they soon became the most popular Valentine's Day candies in the world, per Many Eats.
