Gold Price Forecast: 72-Day Wave Still Pushing Higher

RBA and BoJ continue accommodative stance but Aus yields climb higher. Markets expect to see 140 bps in RBA rate hikes this year, in contrast to RBA tone. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has gone to great lengths to communicate to the market that it will remain supportive for as long as is necessary. In its recent statement on monetary policy for February, the Bank expects GDP to have reached 5% for 2021 despite Omicron and related lockdowns. The labor market has also tightened with unemployment as low as 4.2% in December and inflation, while heating up, is some distance away from levels experienced in the US or Eurozone. Ultimately, the Bank is satisfied with the current trajectory of monetary policy and remains accommodative as long as inflation remains within the 2 to 3 percent target range.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO