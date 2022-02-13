The VandyBoys are Back: Full 2022 Roster Preview

A quick little caveat. I can’t say for certain who is on scholarship and who is not. This is a best guess on my part rather than anything definitive. There are two super-seniors, Adrian Frye and Marquis Waters and you could probably pencil these two in as starters. I should also hope that Waters is fully healthy by the time the season starts. After these two, my guess is that Tim DeRuyter is probably going with a 5-man backfield and my guess would be that Rayshad Williams, Reggie Pearson, and Dadrion Taylor-Demerson are most likely your other starters with Tyler Owens getting a lot of playing time along with Malik Dunlap. I’ll also be really interested if this staff keeps Dunalp at cornerback or decides to move him to safety.

