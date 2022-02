Some economists believe that US inflation is being driven by a record surge in corporate profits since the start of the pandemic. Aaron Sojourner, economist and associate professor of economics at the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management, replying to a tweet by the House Republicans on the Biden administration costing the average American household an excess of $276 per month, Sojourner tweeted that high inflation is mostly being caused by private companies raising consumer prices to boost their profits, and not tax. According to data from the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) and the Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS), corporate profits are at a record high, up 20% since before the Covid-19 pandemic struck, he further added.

