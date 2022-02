Virginia Tech earned their fifth win in a row, the best active streak in the ACC, by knocking off Syracuse at home by a final score of 71 to 59. Syracuse was down by 10 at halftime but battled back to tie the game at 54 with 6:56 left in the game. From that moment on Virginia Tech outscored the Orange 17 to 5 and Syracuse had a scoring drought of just over six minutes. It was a great team performance for the Hokies that proved they are ready to make another push for the NCAA Tournament.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO