BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. A Boise man has been missing for 15 years and there are still no answers surrounding his disappearance. Jeramy Burt, 33, went missing after leaving his father’s house on Feb. 11, 2007. He was en route to a friend's home but never arrived there, according to his mother, Sheryl Burt.

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO