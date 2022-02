Elizabeth and Holden were looking to adopt a dog and came across a group of greyhounds that had recently been rescued from Florida after greyhound racing had been banned. Paul had spent his whole life in a kennel and racing, so he had no idea how to do basic dog things, like lay on soft surfaces, play, or use the stairs! Elizabeth and Holden are determined to give Paul the best retirement ever and teach him what it's like to be a doggy who can just relax and enjoy life each day.

