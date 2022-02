Wolves boss Bruno Lage was delighted with his players after their 2-0 win at Tottenham. Raul Jimenez and Leander Dendoncker struck the goals for the visitors. Lage said, "I just said to the players the most important thing is the way we played. I was upset after the game against Norwich and against Arsenal because we did not play how we want to. We came here with that motivation. It was hard, especially after Arsenal, and it worked. More than the victory is the way that we played. That is the thing that gives us the things, the goals, the points. It is important for us to be solid.

