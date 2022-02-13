ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnley 0-1 Liverpool: Sean Dyche reaction

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBurnley boss Sean Dyche speaking to MOTD: "Frustrating one from our point of view. We were very good throughout, particularly first half. "That was a good performance against top class opposition but we...

The Independent

Fabinho strike helps Liverpool grind out victory over Burnley

Fabinho’s fifth goal in seven matches helped Liverpool grind out a 1-0 victory over Burnley in testing conditions to maintain their pursuit of Manchester City.With rain seemingly blowing around Turf Moor in three different directions at the same time, the conditions seemed ideal for an upset – one Jurgen Klopp’s side could ill-afford starting the game 12 points off the leaders.But even though the visitors reunited their famed original front three of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino for the first time since the end of October, it was their new-found goalscoring midfielder who made the breakthrough.Great win, guys....
Tribal Football

Burnley boss Dyche convinced Weghorst a step up from Wood

Burnley boss Sean Dyche is convinced Wout Weghorst is an improvement on Chris Wood after his sale to Newcastle. There was an outcry when Wood's £25million release clause was triggered to join relegation rivals Newcastle but Dyche swooped for Weghorst and the 6ft 6ins Dutchman has impressed against Arsenal and Manchester United before Sunday's test against Liverpool.
Tribal Football

Liverpool boss Klopp: My respect for Dyche couldn't be bigger

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has paid a glowing tribute to Sean Dyche ahead of today's clash with Burnley. Klopp was given a rude awakening on his first trip to Turf Moor with a 2-0 defeat in August 2016, although his team have won all four subsequent visits. And the Reds...
Tribal Football

Burnley boss Dyche praises Tarkowski attitude as contract runs down

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has praised the attitude of James Tarkowski. The defender is running down his contract and will leave in June. "He made it clear he wasn't going to be signing a new contract and yet he has been fantastic around the training ground and performing well. He assured me he would give everything he has got and he's delivering," said Dyche.
vavel.com

Highlights and goal: Burnley 0-1 Liverpool in Premier League 2021-22

Our coverage of the match between Burnley and Liverpool of matchday 25 of Premier League 2021-22 comes to an end. Thanks for joining us! Stay tuned to VAVEL.com to keep up to date with the world of sport. 9:42 AM6 hours ago. 40' GOOOOOOAL for Liverpool!. FABINHO! Alexander-Arnold's cross from...
BBC

Burnley 0–1 Liverpool: Pick of the stats

Liverpool have won each of their last five away games at Turf Moor, only beating Crystal Palace (7) in more Premier League away games under Jurgen Klopp than Burnley (5). Burnley remain with just one win from their 21 Premier League games this season (drawn 11, lost nine), becoming the first top flight side to have a maximum of one victory after 21 matches since Derby County in 2007-08 (also 1).
NBC Sports

Burnley vs Liverpool final score: Fabinho the unlikely hero

Liverpool edged to victory away at Burnley, as Jurgen Klopp’s side remain hot on the heels of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table. Fabinho’s goal just before half time did the damage as Burnley had plenty of chances but Alisson denied them, as Sean Dyche’s side lost for the first time in four games.
BBC

Burnley 0-1 Liverpool: Reds avoided 'banana skin', says boss Jurgen Klopp

Manager Jurgen Klopp was pleased to see his side overcome testing conditions and difficult opponents as Liverpool won at bottom-of-the-table Burnley to record a fourth consecutive Premier League victory. In wind and rain at Turf Moor, Fabinho scored the game's only goal just before half-time, the midfielder stabbing the ball...
Burnley F.C.
Soccer
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Burnley vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Mohamed Salah is set to start his first Liverpool match since early January as the Reds visit Burnley in the Premier League today. The Premier League’s top scorer returned from the Africa Cup of Nations to make a substitute appearance in the 2-0 win over Leicester on Thursday, following Egypt’s penalty shootout defeat to Senegal in the continental cup final. Sadio Mane, who scored the winning penalty as Senegal won the tournament for the first time, is in contention to make the squad after returning to the club following his country’s celebrations. Liverpool won both of their Premier League...
SkySports

Jurgen Klopp praises Liverpool for dodging Burnley 'banana skin' as Fabinho goal gives visitors victory

Jurgen Klopp saluted the efforts of his Liverpool players after they dodged a "banana skin" at Burnley to maintain their pursuit of Manchester City. With rain seemingly blowing around Turf Moor in three different directions at the same time, the conditions seemed ideal for an upset - one Jurgen Klopp's side could ill afford as they started the game 12 points off the leaders.
