1st place!!!!

Gymnasts win at 1st inaugural Great Lakes Conference Gymnastics meet. The. North Olmsted Eagles were first with a 135.00, Westlake 2nd (130.55), Buckeye 3rd (128.10). Rounding out the competition were athletes from the following GLC schools: Bay, Fairview and Lakewood. Emma Nolan won the all around with a 36.7 also winning bars and beam, 2nd on floor and 3rd on the vault. By winning the all around Emma was announced as gymnast of the year all conference. Also an exceptional performance was Senior Lily Nolan who also received all conference accolades. Lily was 2nd on vault and bars and 3rd on floor. Other too 10 finishes were Senior, Alexis Kolonick, 4th on beam, 5th on floor and 7th in the all around receiving an honorable mention and Senior, Julia Merdita, 9th on bars. The Eagles move forward to post tournament season competing in the OHSAA sectional on Saturday, February 19th at Hudson High School.

NORTH OLMSTED, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO