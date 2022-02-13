ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1st place!!!!

By LA_Mustang
 1 day ago

We’re in 1st place with a terrible...

Varsity Gymnastics finishes 1st place at GLC Tournament

Gymnasts win at 1st inaugural Great Lakes Conference Gymnastics meet. The. North Olmsted Eagles were first with a 135.00, Westlake 2nd (130.55), Buckeye 3rd (128.10). Rounding out the competition were athletes from the following GLC schools: Bay, Fairview and Lakewood. Emma Nolan won the all around with a 36.7 also winning bars and beam, 2nd on floor and 3rd on the vault. By winning the all around Emma was announced as gymnast of the year all conference. Also an exceptional performance was Senior Lily Nolan who also received all conference accolades. Lily was 2nd on vault and bars and 3rd on floor. Other too 10 finishes were Senior, Alexis Kolonick, 4th on beam, 5th on floor and 7th in the all around receiving an honorable mention and Senior, Julia Merdita, 9th on bars. The Eagles move forward to post tournament season competing in the OHSAA sectional on Saturday, February 19th at Hudson High School.
NORTH OLMSTED, OH
Davies Breaks Own Record in 60 Hurdles at Maine; Bentley Has 3 1st-Place Finishes

ORONO, Maine – Bentley University senior Chase Davies (Marblehead, Mass./ Marblehead HS) broke her own school record in the 60 meter hurdles and was one of three Falcons to earn a first-place finish during the University of Maine Saturday Invitational Saturday. Davies bettered her existing mark, set two weeks...
SPORTS
1st-place Lady Rebels run winning streak to 10 games

It’s been six weeks since the UNLV women lost a game. The Lady Rebels defeated San Diego State 76-67 on Saturday at Cox Pavilion for their 10th consecutive victory, the first time they’ve had a double-digit winning streak since the 2003-04 season. UNLV’s last loss was Jan. 3,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
VIDEO: meet OC Casey Woods

VIDEO:New SMU offensive coordinator Casey Woods met the media, discussing a number of topics including how he ended up at SMU, the Mustangs' quarterback battle, his impressions of head coach Rhett Lashlee, and how tight ends fit into his offensive philosophy. Posts: 15875. Joined: Sat Apr 01, 2000 4:01 am.
DALLAS, TX
#Hc
Game thread: MBB at ECU

Really good road win for our guys tonight. Amazing to win by that margin on a night when KD doesn't score double figures. Team had 20 assists on 25 made FGs, hit 14-30 threes and once again made more FTs than ECU attempted. That's the formula for success. ECU wins the rebounding advantage but that's because they had 15 offensive boards because we held them to 37% shooting on their home court. Another terrific defensive performance by our guys. Posts: 23378.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NCAA Bracketology

PonyTime wrote:Serious question for those in the know. Aren't we better off not re-scheduling Wichita at home? Who makes that decision - the ADs?. Does it really help us in any way? Seems like cramming it into the schedule at this point would only hurt performance in another already scheduled game that we will need to win.
WICHITA, KS
2022 Roy High Baseball Tryouts – Feb. 28 @ 3 PM

Tryouts for the 2022 Roy High Baseball Team will begin Monday, February 28th at 3:00PM on the Roy High Baseball Field. Tryouts are open to all 9th – 12th graders who attend or will attend Roy High School. Please contact Coach Vorwaller at movorwaller@wsd.net to sign up. GO ROYALS...
ROY, UT
WBB falls, 58-47, at Wichita State

WICHITA, Kan. (SMU) – The SMU women's basketball team suffered a road conference loss for the first time this season, falling 58-47 at Wichita State Saturday afternoon in the Charles Koch Arena. Kayla White led SMU with 15 points but was the only Mustang in double figures. Trailing late...
WICHITA, KS
Varsity Cheerleading Places 3rd @ County Center

Rye Girls Varsity Cheerleading placed third in the County Center competition on Saturday. “This is the teams first year of competing and they already managed to make a name for themselves in the competitive cheer world,” said Rye Girls Varsity Cheerleading Coach Melissa Marsden. “We are so incredibly proud of them for this major accomplishment and are looking forward to competing at the Section One Championship competition next Saturday at Mahopac high school.”
RYE, NY

