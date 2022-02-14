ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Sopranos' Cast Reunites in Chevy Super Bowl Ad Directed by David Chase

By Rachel Leishman
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sopranos has managed to be a show that still holds relevance to fans after multiple rewatches and a prequel movie, The Many Saints of Newark, released last year. Now, the two cast members have reunited for a new commercial to celebrate the new Chevy Silverado EV. The ad, which aired...

The Best Super Bowl Commercials of 2022

Tonight, Sunday, February 13, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams are going head-to-head at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Whether you're a longtime Bengals fan who can't believe that this is the first time in thirty years that they might have a shot at taking home a Super Bowl LVI ring or you're rooting for the Los Angeles Rams to win on their home turf, you're probably also excited about the other big part of Super Bowl Sunday. And no, I'm not talking about the halftime show which is headlined by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, with American Sign Language performances by deaf rappers Sean Forbes and Warren Snipe. I'm talking about Super Bowl Commercials. The thing that keeps everyone entertained whether they're excited about the Super Bowl or the superb owls.
Kathryn Kates Dies: ‘Many Saints Of Newark’, ‘Seinfeld’ & ‘SVU’ Actress Was 73

Kathryn Kates, a veteran character actress who appeared in such TV series as Orange Is the New Black, Seinfeld and Law & Order: SVU and The Sopranos prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark, has died. She was 73. Her reps at Headline Talent Agency said Kates died Saturday of cancer in Florida. “Kathryn has been our client for many years, and we have grown much closer to her in this last year since she knew of her cancer returning,” Headline Talent said in a statement. “She was always incredibly brave and wise and approached every role with the greatest of passion. She will be greatly...
Meadow & AJ Reunite in ‘Sopranos’-Themed Chevy Super Bowl Spot (VIDEO)

Chevrolet woke up this morning and chose nostalgia for its Super Bowl LVI ad as the company paid homage to one of TV’s most iconic series: The Sopranos. Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Robert Iler reprise their roles as Meadow and AJ Soprano in the Big Game spot for Chevrolet’s first-ever all-electric Chevy Silverado. The ad plays out much like the opening title sequence of HBO‘s late ’90s/early ’00s which originally featured James Gandolfini‘s Tony Soprano driving into New Jersey.
Super Bowl 2022 commercials: The best and worst ads, including Chevrolet’s ‘Sopranos’ spot, ‘The Rings of Power’ teaser, and Larry David making bad decisions

For football fans, Super Bowl Sunday is all about the big game. For others, it’s an excuse to indulge in tasty snacks. And the game always offers the spectacle of the halftime show. Commercials also are a big part of the experience. These high-profile ads can be funny, thought-provoking,...
Chevrolet Reboots, Updates ‘The Sopranos' Intro for Surprise Super Bowl Ad

The 60-second ad, called "New Generation," aired during the first quarter of the game without the General Motors brand releasing any previews or teasers ahead of time. The spot includes many of the same shots as the original introduction, but instead of Tony Soprano, it's the mob boss' daughter, Meadow, in a 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV.
Meadow and A.J. recreate ‘The Sopranos’ opening credits in Super Bowl ad

Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Robert Iler have reprised their famous roles as Meadow and A.J. Soprano for a new Super Bowl ad, which you can watch below. The pair played starring roles for the duration of the legendary HBO series The Sopranos, which ran for six seasons between the late 1990s and mid-’00s.
Super Bowl Ads: Watch The Latest, With Larry David, ‘Sopranos’ Reprise, Scarlett Johansson, ‘Austin Powers’ Cast, Zendaya, & More – Update

UPDATED with more ads Super Bowl LVI is finally upon us, and it feels a lot different than last year’s big game. For starters, SoFi Stadium in LA will be full. A year ago, the game vividly reflected the grueling early phase of Covid, as Tampa Bay’s Raymond James Stadium hosted 24,835 fans, one-third of whom were newly vaccinated health care workers. This season, roaring crowds and close games have boosted NFL ratings, with the conference championship games at the end of January posting multi-year highs. NBCUniversal, which will carry the Super Bowl on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo, is hoping that breadth will...
Jamie Lynn Sigler Takes Iconic 'Sopranos' Route in Super Bowl Ad

Jamie-Lynn Sigler reprised her role as Meadow Soprano in a very nostalgic Chevrolet ad. The actress, who played the character from 1999-2007 cruised down the New Jersey Turnpike in the first-ever all electric Silverado as the series theme song “Woke Up This Morning” by Alabama 3 plays. After...
‘The Sopranos’ Star Jamie-Lynn Sigler Talks Reuniting With Co-Star

American actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler made a name for herself as Meadow Soprano on the hit HBO series, The Sopranos. The American crime drama ran from 1999 to 2007 and still amasses a cult following today. Sigler joined Chevrolet in paying homage to The Sopranos by recreating the series-opening sequence featuring the carmaker’s all-electric Chevy Silverado. The nostalgic commercial aired during the 2022 Super Bowl.
'The Sopranos' Daughter Commercial Gives Fans an Unexpected Sequel During Super Bowl

Jamie Lynn Sigler recreated the famous opening for The Sopranos in Chevrolet's Super Bowl LVI commercial, giving longtime fans a look at what a Sopranos sequel series might look like. The spot showed Sigler, who starred as James Gandolfini's on-screen daughter in the iconic HBO original series, driving from Manhattan to New Jersey in a Silverado EV. The spot was even set to the Alabama 3's "Woke Up This Morning," just like it was for The Sopranos.
Video: Chevy Delivers 'Sopranos' Nostalgia in Super Bowl Commercial

If you're a serious "Sopranos" fan who misses the theme song and opening credits over gritty Jersey scenery, this Chevy commercial played during the Super Bowl is for you. In the 60-second spot, instead of watching Tony Soprano steer his 1999 Chevy Suburban from Manhattan to his New Jersey, we see daughter Meadow Soprano (Jamie-Lynn Sigler) driving dad's route in an electric vehicle, a Silverado EV which comes out in 2023.
The best (and worst) Super Bowl commercials: Lizzo, cranky Zeus and more

As the country's biggest celebration rolls out on TV's most-watched platform, this year's Super Bowl had to overcome an awful lot of bitter realities to focus on entertaining America. There are recent allegations that the NFL has shortchanged Black candidates for head coaching jobs. Ongoing concerns about the long-term effects...
‘The Sopranos’ Fans Freak Out Over Meadow and AJ’s Emotional Super Bowl Reunion: “Best Commercial I’ve Seen In Ages”

Get yourself a gun — The Sopranos are back. Specifically kiddos Meadow and AJ, played by Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Robert Iler, who returned for an epic Super Bowl commercial tonight to promote Chevy’s Silverado EV 2024. Fans of the James Gandolfini-led HBO drama flocked to social media to gush over the commercial, getting emotional over the reunion of the Sopranos kids during the big game. Sorry, Bengals and Rams: AJ and Meadow won tonight’s game.
Jamie-Lynn Sigler Would Do ‘Sopranos’ Again ‘In a Heartbeat’

Actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler chatted with “Extra’s” Billy Bush about her “Sopranos” Super Bowl LVI commercial for Chevrolet, which reunited her with TV brother Robert Iler. The commercial was a Super Bowl fan favorite, with Billy calling her the “MVP of the Super Bowl.” Jamie-Lynn smiled,...
Super Bowl 2022: Sopranos fans rejoice as Chevrolet advert clears up finale detail

Viewers of Super Bowl 2022 were left overjoyed by a Sopranos-themed advert that cleared up one of the show’s details.On Sunday (13 February), the Cincinnati Bengals took on the Los Angeles Rams at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.Film and TV fans also watched on as new trailers for forthcoming titles, including Doctor Strange 2, were shown. But, one advert caught the eyes of Sopranos fans.An advert for Chevrolet’s first electric chuck recreated the opening titles of HBO series The Sopranos, with the vehicle driving past famous spots featured in the show. It was directed by the show’s creator,...
