Pandemic casts shadow on sunny cotton outlook

Welcome to FERN’s Friday Feed (#FFF), where we share the stories from this week that made us stop and think. “The compound was nothing like the farms of fluffy cotton and bright green alfalfa I was used to seeing in central Arizona,” writes Stephen Robert Miller in FERN’s latest story. “A ring of barbed wire contained a stucco building with offices, meeting rooms, and a greenhouse where geneticists in white coats peered through microscopes. Out back, rows of ragged shrubs grew at varying heights. This was guayule (pronounced why-oo-lee), a plant native to Southwestern deserts that happens to produce latex. From this unassuming outpost, Bridgestone was trying to establish the country’s sole domestic source for the kind of high-grade natural rubber used in airplane tires and surgical gloves — and they were doing it with a crop accustomed to drought.”

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO