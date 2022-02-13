ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analyst: look south for growth in U.S. pork exports

thefern.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith sales to China waning, the growth markets for U.S. pork exports will be in Central and South America, said economist Brett Stuart of Global AgriTrends. Mexico accounted for 22 cents of every $1 in pork exports last year, and...

thefern.org

hoosieragtoday.com

2021 Marks Record Year for U.S. Ag Exports

There were headwinds getting there, but U.S. agriculture exports achieved a record last year. USDA data shows 2021 exports of U.S. farm and food products totaled $177 billion, 18 percent higher than 2020 and nearly 15 percent higher than the previous record set in 2014. American Farm Bureau Federation Senior...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Wheat firms on Ukraine crisis, soybeans drop after surge

HAMBURG, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose on Monday on concerns that a possible armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine could disrupt wheat exports via the Black Sea. Soybeans fell from 9-month highs seen last week as traders awaited more news about the impact on trade flows of dry weather which is expected to reduce crops in South America. Corn also fell.
AGRICULTURE
ZDNet

South Korea's tech exports increased 20% in January, led by chips

South Korea's tech ministry said on Monday that the country's tech export for January increased by 20.7% compared to a year prior, with the uptick buoyed by high demand for semiconductors. The Ministry of Science and ICT said the export of tech goods reached $19.65 billion during the month, its...
ECONOMY
International Business Times

Analysis-Abundant Lower-quality Asian Wheat Supplies To Fill Corn Shortage

Record volumes of lower quality wheat from India and Australia are set to fill a gap left in Asia's animal feed market by a shortage of corn exports from South America, where drought is expected to reduce output, traders and analysts told Reuters. Combined wheat production from India and Australia,...
AGRICULTURE
thefern.org

Rapid increase in farmland values in central Plains

Fueled by strong farm income and low interest rates, farmland values soared more than 20 percent in the central Plains during 2021, according to a quarterly survey of ag bankers by the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank. A majority of the lenders said they expected values to increase this year, but an equally large number… » Read More.
AGRICULTURE
beef2live.com

U.S. Beef Exports Off to Fast Start in Early 2018

In February 2018, beef exports were reported at 225.8 million pounds, up 9.9 percent from year-earlier levels. Among major destinations, increases in volume were greatest to Hong Kong (+44.5 percent), Taiwan (+36.0 percent), South Korea (+27.6 percent), and Mexico (+14.0 percent). The increased volume overshadowed declines to Japan (-12.7 percent) and Canada (-13.5 percent). Moderate increases in Canada’s beef production and slowing demand in Japan likely contributed to the slower pace of shipments. The 2018 forecast is unchanged at 3.025 billion pounds as gains in key markets will likely be offset by softer demand in outlying quarters.
AGRICULTURE
OilPrice.com

Canadian Oil Exports To U.S. At Record Level

Canadian oil producers are exporting crude to the U.S. at record rates, Reuters has reported, adding that demand for the heavy, sour crude that Canada is producing is surging. What’s more, a growing amount of this crude is not staying at Gulf Coast refineries but is being exported to international markets. Kpler data cited by Reuters shows that the rate of Canadian heavy crude exports from the Gulf Coast topped 180,000 bpd last year, up from about 70,000 bpd in 2019 and 2020.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thefern.org

Biggest rise in Midwest land values in over a decade

Agricultural bankers reported a 22 percent increase in farmland values in the central Corn Belt during 2021, and they expect values to continue to rise in the opening months of this year, said the Chicago Federal Reserve Bank on Thursday. Iowa had the largest increase, 30 percent, in the five-state Chicago Fed district. “On the… » Read More.
CHICAGO, IL
newyorkcitynews.net

RBI stance on rates to support export growth as early Feb trend shows 28.51 pc growth

New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das' Monetary Policy Statement on maintaining the status quo in key rates to support exports and manufacturing comes opportunely as early trends of the country's exports in February indicate shipments grew by 28.51 per cent to USD 8.67 billion during 1-7 February 2022, boosted by a healthy growth in sectors such as petroleum, engineering and gems and jewellery.
BUSINESS
thefern.org

Pushed by high meat prices, food inflation rate hits 7 percent

Food prices are rising at a faster and faster rate, reported the Labor Department on Thursday. Food inflation, a modest 2.2 percent a year last May, started 2022 at a 7 percent gallop, the eighth month in a row the rate has gone up. The Consumer Price Index report pegged the U.S. inflation rate at… » Read More.
AGRICULTURE
kfgo.com

2021 Beef Exports Shatter Previous Records; Pork Export Value Also Reaches New High

U.S. beef exports greatly exceeded previous volume and value records in 2021, surpassing $10 billion for the first time, according to year-end data released by USDA and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF). Pork exports finished slightly below the record volume reached in 2020 but set a new value record, topping $8 billion for the first time.
AGRICULTURE
thefern.org

USDA names equity panel members; former union leader will be co-chair

The congressionally approved Equity Commission that will address racial discrimination at the USDA will have Arturo Rodriguez, former president of the United Farm Workers union, as one of its leaders, announced the Agriculture Department on Thursday. The 15-member commission will hold its first public meeting on Feb. 28. Members include Ertharin Cousin, director of the… » Read More.
AGRICULTURE
thefern.org

Consumers blame Covid-19 for higher meat prices

In the first Consumer Food Insights survey, Americans were six times more likely to blame higher meat prices on pandemic-related shutdowns than to blame meatpackers, who the Biden administration blamed. Some 51 percent of respondents said Covid-19 shutdowns were the cause, compared to 8 percent who chose concentration and market power of meatpackers, according to… » Read More.
AGRICULTURE
thefern.org

USDA says it again: 2021 was a record year for farm exports

U.S. farm exports were a record $177 billion in calendar 2021, beating the previous mark by $22.5 billion, said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Tuesday. It was the second time that the USDA declared 2021 was a record setter. Last November, it said sales were record high in fiscal 2021, which ended on Sept. 30.… » Read More.
AGRICULTURE
southeastagnet.com

Record U.S. Beef Export Numbers for 2021

Record export numbers were a hot topic during the Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show this week in Houston, Texas. AgNet Media’s Sabrina Halvorson attended the event and has this report. The final export numbers are due out next Wednesday, February 9th.
HOUSTON, TX

