Analyst: look south for growth in U.S. pork exports

In February 2018, beef exports were reported at 225.8 million pounds, up 9.9 percent from year-earlier levels. Among major destinations, increases in volume were greatest to Hong Kong (+44.5 percent), Taiwan (+36.0 percent), South Korea (+27.6 percent), and Mexico (+14.0 percent). The increased volume overshadowed declines to Japan (-12.7 percent) and Canada (-13.5 percent). Moderate increases in Canada’s beef production and slowing demand in Japan likely contributed to the slower pace of shipments. The 2018 forecast is unchanged at 3.025 billion pounds as gains in key markets will likely be offset by softer demand in outlying quarters.
