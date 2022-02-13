ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Full-Length Trailer for 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article"I did what I had to do… to protect our world." Wow! Don't mess with the Multiverse. Marvel Studios has revealed the full-length main trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness just before the start of the Super Bowl shot this year. Following the first teaser on Spidey last...

www.firstshowing.net

epicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2: Key Details About Tom Cruise's Iron Man Reportedly Revealed

The Tom Cruise MCU rumors continue to spread. We're still a few months away from the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness but the upcoming film top-billed by Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen already has the rumor mill spinning. As it stands, a lot of speculation surrounds the project — from rumors of the X-Men appearing to Wanda Maximoff serving as the big bad but the topic that has everyone talking as of late is Tom Cruise's alleged involvement in the film.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Doctor Strange 2’s most exciting cameo leaked, but there are conflicting rumors

We’re in it now. We’re in the multiverse of Doctor Strange 2 cameo rumors where anything is possible. New leaks appear almost every day, just like what happened with Spider-Man: No Way Home. But those Spidey leaks only talked about the film’s two major surprises, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Anything goes in the Multiverse of Madness. Marvel has the luxury of using absolutely any cameo it wants, whether it’s characters who appeared already in the MCU, characters from the Fox universe, the Sony Spider-Men, or the Netflix shows. That is because Disney controls most of the characters now, and it also has a very lucrative partnership with Sony. But just because Marvel can use any character it wants doesn’t mean it will. And we now have conflicting Doctor Strange 2 cameo rumors concerning another beloved actor: John Krasinski.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Doctor Strange’s Replacement Is Already In the MCU

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 (2017) revealed a Marvel Comics character who could become the next Sorcerer Supreme. With Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness releasing in theaters in a few months on May 6, 2022, fans are eager to see what Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange will end after the highly anticipated sequel. With many Avengers being replaced by other characters in Phase 4 of the MCU, it is only a matter of time before Doctor Strange ends up being replaced, especially since he is no longer the Sorcerer Supreme.
MOVIES
cosmicbook.news

Marvel Replaces Doctor Strange With 'Sorceress Supreme'

Confirming just what I said would happen last June (here and on TikTok), it's confirmed that Marvel Comics has replaced Doctor Strange with a Sorceress Supreme. Last month saw Marvel Comics announce that following the "Death of Doctor Strange" event, that "the new Sorcerer Supreme of the Marvel Universe" has been "revealed."
COMICS
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2: More Alleged Images of Tom Cruise as Iron Man Surface

There's no denying that the entire Marvel fandom is still reeling following the triumphant returns of both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home but if you think all the surprises end there, we're barely scratching the surface as the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will reportedly be home to more stunning cameos.
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

Cumberbatch & Holland Asked For a Doctor Strange/Spider-Man Team-Up

During Avengers: Infinity War, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange had a team-up with Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), as well as other Marvel heroes. Despite only briefly appearing together in Avengers: Endgame, Cumberbatch and Holland apparently wanted more Doctor Strange and Spider-Man adventures. During an interview posted on Variety, Cumberbatch revealed that he and Holland asked for a Doctor Strange/Spider-Man reunion before Spider-Man: No Way Home came together.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Doctor Strange 2 Just Confirmed A Massive X-Men Character Is In The Movie

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has seemed like a game-changer for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially with so many projects as of late centering on the multiverse. Now, it appears the movie will do something huge fans waited a long time to see, as a prominent X-Men character makes a cameo in the latest trailer. He isn't shown on-screen, but a voice can be heard that makes it seem very likely Patrick Stewart (and not James McAvoy) is appearing as Professor Charles Xavier in the upcoming film.
MOVIES
First Showing

'Let's Get Everyone Home!' Full Trailer for Pixar's 'Lightyear' Movie

"Our first test flight is a go." Pixar has revealed a full-length official trailer for Lightyear, one of the new Pixar Animation Studios movies arriving in 2022. Let's goooo!! This one is a sort of prequel to Toy Story, focusing entirely on Buzz Lightyear as a spin-off solo movie about the Space Ranger. Chris Evans will be voicing the real Buzz Lightyear, the astronaut within the Toy Story universe who inspired the action figure. The plot involves Buzz being marooned in an alien planet and having to figure out a way to build a spaceship and get home. But that only seems like the beginning of this story! Joining the previously announced Chris Evans, who is voicing Buzz, are Keke Palmer, Dale Soules, and Taika Waititi as a group of ambitious recruits. Peter Sohn voices Buzz's robot companion, Sox the cat, and the cast also includes the voices of Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. Uhhh you guys, this looks AMAZING! Oh my goodness I was not expecting to be this hyped for this movie. Enjoy.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doctor Strange#Madness#Multiverse#Spidey#No Way Home#The Time Stone#American
First Showing

Full Official Trailer for 'Jurassic World Dominion' - The Dinos Are Out

"Humans and dinosaurs can't co-exist." Or can they?! Only one way to find out… Universal + Amblin have debuted the full-length official trailer for Jurassic World: Dominion and it is seriously epic! The poster reveals this is the "epic conclusion of the Jurassic era" - with all the dinos out on the lose, no longer stuck on the islands. Uh oh. Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and will determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures. It stars Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, Daniella Pineda, Campbell Scott, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, DeWanda Wise, and BD Wong. Plus the original JP cast: Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum. Holy moley this looks extraordinary!! Every single shot in this is breathtaking, I cannot wait to see more footage. Bring it on.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Marvel Fans are Convinced that Tom Cruise's Iron Man is in New Doctor Strange 2 Trailer

It may be the Super Bowl weekend but Marvel Studios was also successful in creating a ton of buzz with the release of the latest trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and boy, everyone is going crazy over the potential cameos we could see in the film. The trailer itself surprisingly teased appearances by several "non-Marvel Cinematic Universe" characters, including Patrick Stewart's Professor X and other mysterious variants.
MOVIES
First Showing

Jamie Dornan Doesn't Know Who He Is in 'The Tourist' Series Trailer

"Where the hell is this 'stranger?'" HBO Max has revealed the first full trailer for their new mini-series The Tourist, originally made for BBC One and Stan in Australia. So - who is he? When a man wakes up with amnesia in an Australian hospital, he must use what few clues he has to discover his identity before his past catches up with him. In the first scene, the protagonist is driving through the outback pursued by a truck whose driver is trying to run him off the road. This stars Jamie Dornan as "The Man", plus an ensemble cast including Danielle Macdonald, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Genevieve Lemon, Alex Dimitriades, and Damon Herriman. As mysterious as this all is, the trailer pretty much reveals most of who he is - some kind of criminal involved in some kind of problem with other gangsters. It looks a bit like the "Fargo" series, with lots of dead bodies and shady characters showing up in a small town.
TV SERIES
First Showing

Super Bowl Spot for Marvel's 'Moon Knight' Series with Oscar Isaac

"Embrace it!" What a badass tease! Disney debuted their impressive 30-second Big Game TV spot for Moon Knight during the game today. The first teaser dropped last month, but this is a better spot overall. Oscar Isaac stars as Marc Spector, a former Marine who suffers from dissociative identity disorder and is granted the powers of an Egyptian moon god. Turning himself into "Moon Knight." But he soon finds out that these newfound powers can be both a blessing and a curse to his troubled life, fighting against his own multiple identities. In addition to Isaac, this series stars Ethan Hawke, Gaspard Ulliel, and May Calamawy. It's debuting in March streaming right away on Disney+. The best shot in this is the one where he jumps and his cape becomes a crescent moon for a half a second. I mean, what?! So cool. I hope this series turns out okay.
FOOTBALL
First Showing

Quick Teaser for Upcoming DC Movies - 'The World Needs Heroes'

"What can be greater than a King?" DC has revealed a new 60-second trailer hyping up their four upcoming DCEU movies arriving in 2022. The sneak peek is called "The World Needs Heroes" and features footage from their four big movies: The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson & Zoe Kravitz; Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson & Pierce Brosnan; The Flash starring Ezra Miller & Antje Traue & Michael Shannon; and the sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom with, once again, Jason Momoa & Amber Heard & Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. There's some new footage for all of these except Batman. And they all look pretty damn good so far. DC is trying very hard to match Marvel in quality, not in quantity, and while their movies have a different feel they're usually just as epic. "Come with us… there's a glorious world out there waiting for you."
MOVIES
First Showing

Indie Sci-Fi Thriller 'Beyond Existence' Trailer with a Bounty Hunter

"Why help us?" Capital Films has revealed an official trailer for an indie sci-fi called Beyond Existence, made by filmmaker Schuman Hoque. It's premiering soon at the Boston SciFi Film Fest and then will end up on VOD later this year. "What happens to our world when technology exceeds humanity?" The film follows Ellen, a government agent who is forced to protect a professor who holds a deadly secret. Ellen must help The Professor evade an immortal bounty hunter in order to save the human race. Featuring performances from Amelia Clay, Gary MacKay, Pauline Turner. The director explains: "with Beyond Existence we wanted to push the limits on what zero-budget filmmaking can achieve, while still having a commercially-driven and complex story." To save humanity, Ellen will go beyond fate, beyond destiny, beyond existence. Oh boy this sounds like it's going to be rough. I wish indie sci-fi was much better these days! But this ain't it.
MOVIES
First Showing

ENJOY THE MOVIES

"Haven't you ever wondered what else is out there? There's wonders in this world beyond our wandering." It's time for our very first look at footage from Amazon's new. series, titled The Rings of Power. We've been following this for years and they're finally revealing it after all this time, preparing for release in September. The series brings to screens the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of Tolkien’s Hobbit and Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged… From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone. The big cast includes Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Markella Kavenagh, Sophia Nomvete, Lenny Henry, Charlie Vickers, Megan Richards, and Maxim Baldry. So far so good, looks promising! A new legend begins this fall.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Doctor Strange's Benedict Wong replaced by Godzilla star in new movie

Marvel star Benedict Wong has been replaced by Godzilla's Ken Watanabe in new sci-fi movie True Love. The new film, which is helmed and written by Watanabe's Godzilla director Gareth Edwards, has already packed an impressive cast including Gemma Chan, John David Washington, Allison Janney, Marc Menchaca and Sturgill Simpson.
MOVIES
The Independent

Doctor Strange 2 trailer: Marvel fans react to huge X-Men moment as mutants arrive in MCU

Marvel fans have been left reeling by what appears to be an X-Men character in the newDoctor Strange 2 trailer.Marvel dropped a brand new look at Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ahead of the Super Bowl 2022 on Sunday (13 February).While fans are waiting patiently to see what surprises the sequel has in store, new footage seems to introduce the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).While they are not shown, the voice of Patrick Stewart’s Professor X is seemingly heard in the trailer, telling Benedict Cumberbatch’s sorcerer: “We should tell him the truth.”Directed by Sam Raimi,...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2: Fans Are Losing It Over Patrick Stewart's Return in New Trailer

The new trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now upon us and, yes, it looks like Patrick Stewart is confirmed to be making his return as Charles Xavier. While the closed caption of the trailer only credited him as "Mystery Voice," we do know that it is obviously Stewart's voice and it is in alignment with the rumors and leaks months ago that he will be showing in the upcoming film to reprise the role of Charles Xavier.
MOVIES
First Showing

First Trailer for Jordan Peele's Sci-Fi 'Nope' Reveals an Alien Movie

"What's a bad miracle?" And here we go… Universal has unveiled the first official trailer for Jordan Peele's new film titled simply Nope, which seems to be a sci-fi thriller involving an extraterrestrial appearance in a small town. There's no plot info available but this trailer finally confirms the rumors. It opens with an intro about the Haywood ranch - the first & only Black-owned horse trainers in Hollywood. But then it gets a bit crazy with the arrival of a UFO, everyone starts staring up into the sky, and very strange occurrences around town. Nope's cast includes Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Barbie Ferreira, Michael Wincott, Donna Mills, and Terry Notary (he must be playing the alien creature). This is a thrilling first look trailer - I still don't know what exactly is going on but I've got the chills and I'm totally sold. Get a look.
MOVIES
TechRadar

Thor: Love and Thunder: release date, cast and what we know so far

Thor: Love and Thunder is about to show how far the Norse God has come in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). After two less-than-impressive solo movies – the less said about The Dark World, the better – Thor thundered his way back into our good books in Taiki Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok.
MOVIES

