Football

Netflix's 2022 Super Bowl Spot - Featuring Teasers for Lots of Movies

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article"Tonight… is movie night!" Netflix has debuted their new 60-second Super Bowl TV spot from the Big Game today, featuring a melange of various films they're releasing through the year. It's a more condensed version of their recent 2022 Movie Preview they posted last week. And it also includes another 30-sec...

www.firstshowing.net

BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller is so disturbing, viewers are warning each other about it

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more “WHAT THE HELL,” tweeted a viewer just a few days ago after having just checked out the Mother/Android movie — one of Netflix’s biggest films right now. “This movie destroyed me … still crying.” This film, a sci-fi thriller starring Chloë Grace Moretz as a soon-to-be mother and Algee Smith as her boyfriend, is currently the #3 movie on Netflix’s global Top 10 (English) movies list. And it’s important to stress that word, global, because while Netflix users in many countries outside the US can...
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies Leaving Netflix This Month (February 2022)

Watch movies like Good Time, Terminator 2, and Labyrinth before they leave Netflix. Netflix giveth in the form of a torrent of new content every single month, but Netflix also taketh away as titles expire from the streaming service. Netflix invests heavily on exclusive originals you won't find anywhere else, but the truth is that a lot of the stuff worth watching on Netflix is licensed from elsewhere. The best movies on Netflix are almost always older movies that may be removed from the service at any given time. So that's why it's important to watch them before they expire. Who knows when you'll get the chance to watch them for the price of a streaming service subscription again?
MOVIES
BET

Here’s a First Look at Jordan Peele’s Next Horror Picture ‘Nope’

Let the countdown to July 22 begin, as the first look footage from Jordan Peele’s Nope has arrived in the form of a teaser video. With the full trailer release coming on Super Bowl Sunday, the teaser provides a look at Peele’s cast: Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun, and Keke Palmer.
MOVIES
SheKnows

Halle Berry Breaks the Internet Almost Instantly With Surprise Super Bowl Opening Video

In a surprise turn of events, the Super Bowl LVI is starting off on an A-list note that nobody expected, but everyone was kind of hoping for. Just before the Super Bowl starts at 6:30, actress and director Halle Berry posted a video of herself introducing the Super Bowl. On Feb. 13, Berry posted a video to her Twitter of her in a sparkling pantsuit, walking through the stadium. It’s simply captioned, “Welcome to the #SuperBowl.” Welcome to the #SuperBowl 😉 pic.twitter.com/Z2ap6o1yhw — Halle Berry (@halleberry) February 13, 2022 As she’s walking, cameras flashing in her face, she says, “Welcome to the land...
NFL
/Film

Jurassic World Dominion Ends The Trilogy, But There Could Be More Jurassic Movies To Come [Exclusive]

It seems the second age of dinosaurs may have only just begun. The upcoming "Jurassic World Dominion" will act as a conclusion to the stories from both the first two "Jurassic World" movies and the "Jurassic Park" film trilogy before it, even bringing back Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum to reprise their roles from Steven Spielberg's original dino-blockbuster. However, that doesn't mean the plan is to call it a day on the franchise after that.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Project

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Pr. The Adam Project was one of the 2022 film lineups revealed last February 3, 2022. The list features upcoming projects like The Gray Man, The Mother, and Knives Out 2. The Adam Project features Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldaña, and Jennifer Garner in the new Sci-fi adventure film.
TV & VIDEOS
#Movies#Teasers#American Football#Super Bowl Tv#The Adam Project#Time#Enola Holmes 2
The Oregonian

Super Bowl 2022 commercials: The best and worst ads, including Chevrolet’s ‘Sopranos’ spot, ‘The Rings of Power’ teaser, and Larry David making bad decisions

For football fans, Super Bowl Sunday is all about the big game. For others, it’s an excuse to indulge in tasty snacks. And the game always offers the spectacle of the halftime show. Commercials also are a big part of the experience. These high-profile ads can be funny, thought-provoking,...
FOOTBALL
Popculture

Super Bowl Halftime Show: Dr. Dre's Net Worth Revealed

Dr. Dre is one of the five superstar performers featured in the Super Bowl Halftime Show. The hip-hop artist and producer has been on top of his game for over 30 years, and that leads to the question of how much is his net worth. According to Wealthy Gorilla, the net worth for Dre is set at $820 million, which makes him the third richest rapper in the world behind Jay-Z and Kanye West.
NFL
First Showing

First Little Tease for Jordan Peele's Next (Sci-Fi?) Horror Film 'Nope'

"Run! Get out!" Here we go again! Universal has unveiled a tiny sneak peek at the new movie from Jordan Peele titled Nope, arriving in theaters this summer. This preview is hidden at the end of a 30-second promo spot called "From Jordan Peele" - with footage from Get Out and Us with a tease of what's coming next "From the mind of Jordan Peele". Ohh yes, bring it on. There's no actual plot details available yet, we know nothing about what's going on in this movie, it's still a big secret. But from this tease, it definitely seems to be about aliens. They're all looking up! There's a cloud on the poster! So it has to be about aliens, right!?!? We'll find out when the trailer drops during the Super Bowl soon. Nope's cast includes Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Barbie Ferreira, Michael Wincott, Donna Mills, and Terry Notary (he must be playing some alien creature?). Check out this tease below and check back in for the full trailer.
MOVIES
Popculture

Leonardo DiCaprio Thriller Leaves Netflix

One of Leonardo DiCaprio's most acclaimed movies just left the Netflix catalog last week. Shutter Island stopped streaming on Monday, Jan. 31. Fans looking for the classic thriller will need to find it somewhere else. Shutter Island was one of DiCaprio's many collaborations with director Martin Scorsese, and it is...
MOVIES
Mental_Floss

The Full List of Netflix Shows Confirmed for Release in 2022

Even though 2021 saw many favorite Netflix shows delayed or postponed, the year was certainly no slouch. And there’s plenty more where those came from in 2022. The upcoming year will feature shows that should have returned in 2021 and some that have been planned for 2022, as well as some major premieres you won’t want to miss.
TV & VIDEOS
Showbiz411

Ratings Giant “Yellowstone” Renewed for 5th Season, Will Fit in Production Before Costner’s New Movie

Not a surprise, but “Yellowstone” will get a fifth season. The ratings giant has been renewed by Paramount TV just in time. Star Kevin Costner just announced he’s shooting a movie called “Horizon” beginning in late August. This is Costner’s big comeback as a film director and movie star, and he’s basing it on the popularity of “Yellowstone.”
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Why Ryan Reynolds Took A Break From Acting, And When You Will See Him Back In Movies

Ryan Reynolds has stayed remarkably busy as a working actor for decades. He started professionally acting in 1991, gained notoriety for the weirdly titled sitcom Two Guys, A Girl and A Pizza Shop in 1998, then graduated to film roles and basically never slowed down. So when Reynolds revealed in October of 2021 that he finally was taking an extended break from acting to spend more time with his family, we accepted that, and braced for a lengthy absence of sarcastic cool.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in February 2022

With winter storms still sweeping through the land, it might be nice to stay in and watch some movies on your streamer of choice. While Netflix is increasingly interested in its own original films, they are still committed to bringing you plenty of classic catalogue titles, including a whole bunch in February. It was hard to pick our favorites, but we tried anyway.
MOVIES
First Showing

ENJOY THE MOVIES

"Haven't you ever wondered what else is out there? There's wonders in this world beyond our wandering." It's time for our very first look at footage from Amazon's new. series, titled The Rings of Power. We've been following this for years and they're finally revealing it after all this time, preparing for release in September. The series brings to screens the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of Tolkien’s Hobbit and Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged… From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone. The big cast includes Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Markella Kavenagh, Sophia Nomvete, Lenny Henry, Charlie Vickers, Megan Richards, and Maxim Baldry. So far so good, looks promising! A new legend begins this fall.
TV SERIES
First Showing

Fun New Promo Spot for Bullock & Tatum's 'The Lost City' Adventure

"Jungles eat people like us!" Paramount Pictures has debuted a new 60-second extended TV spot for The Lost City, the travel adventure buddy comedy formerly known as Lost City of D, the modern update on Romancing the Stone - but with Sandra Bullock & Channing Tatum as the two hunky leads. We posted the first official trailer last December. A reclusive romance novelist on a book tour with her cover model gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt that lands them both in a cutthroat jungle adventure. This was filmed last year mostly in the Dominican Republic, including Samaná, Santo Domingo, Casa de Campo, and Pinewood Dominican Republic. At least it's not all fake sets. The eccentric cast also includes Daniel Radcliffe, Patti Harrison, Oscar Nunez, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Brad Pitt. This doesn't look any funnier than before, and the best part is still Pitt's appearance at the end. I guess that's why they're always showing him.
TV & VIDEOS

