'Just Trying to Get Home' in L.A. TV Spot for Bay's 'Ambulance' Movie

"Haven't you ever wondered what else is out there? There's wonders in this world beyond our wandering." It's time for our very first look at footage from Amazon's new. series, titled The Rings of Power. We've been following this for years and they're finally revealing it after all this time, preparing for release in September. The series brings to screens the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of Tolkien’s Hobbit and Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged… From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone. The big cast includes Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Markella Kavenagh, Sophia Nomvete, Lenny Henry, Charlie Vickers, Megan Richards, and Maxim Baldry. So far so good, looks promising! A new legend begins this fall.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO