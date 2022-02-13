ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

'Just Trying to Get Home' in L.A. TV Spot for Bay's 'Ambulance' Movie

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article"We're not the bad guys… we're just the guys trying to get home!" Universal has also debuted anew 30-second TV spot for Ambulance originally aired during the Super Bowl. This spot is all about Los Angeles as the location for this intense action thriller. In this breakneck thriller from director-producer Michael...

www.firstshowing.net

Comments / 0

Related
First Showing

Fun New Promo Spot for Bullock & Tatum's 'The Lost City' Adventure

"Jungles eat people like us!" Paramount Pictures has debuted a new 60-second extended TV spot for The Lost City, the travel adventure buddy comedy formerly known as Lost City of D, the modern update on Romancing the Stone - but with Sandra Bullock & Channing Tatum as the two hunky leads. We posted the first official trailer last December. A reclusive romance novelist on a book tour with her cover model gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt that lands them both in a cutthroat jungle adventure. This was filmed last year mostly in the Dominican Republic, including Samaná, Santo Domingo, Casa de Campo, and Pinewood Dominican Republic. At least it's not all fake sets. The eccentric cast also includes Daniel Radcliffe, Patti Harrison, Oscar Nunez, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Brad Pitt. This doesn't look any funnier than before, and the best part is still Pitt's appearance at the end. I guess that's why they're always showing him.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in February 2022

With winter storms still sweeping through the land, it might be nice to stay in and watch some movies on your streamer of choice. While Netflix is increasingly interested in its own original films, they are still committed to bringing you plenty of classic catalogue titles, including a whole bunch in February. It was hard to pick our favorites, but we tried anyway.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Eiza González
Person
Michael Bay
Person
Garret Dillahunt
First Showing

New Valentine's Day Trailer for the 'Dog' Movie with Channing Tatum

"Yeah… we don't exactly hug." MGM has debuted a cute 60-second trailer for Dog to celebrate Valentine's Day. This adorable comedy is opening in a few more weeks, hence the final marketing push. Disgraced Army Ranger Briggs and his Belgian Malinois companion Lulu race down the Pacific Coast in time to catch their best friend's and her handler's funeral. We posted the first full trailer a few months ago. Dog is actually the directorial debut of actor Channing Tatum, who co-directs this with his producing partner Reid Carolin, also making his directorial debut after producing Magic Mike and most of Tatum's movies. Tatum also stars in Dog - he's joined by Q'orianka Kilcher, Jane Adams, Kevin Nash, Ronnie Gene Blevins, Nicole LaLiberte, Aqueela Zoll, Cayden Boyd, and Skyler Joy. Plus Lulu the dog! This looks super adorable. There's also two new behind-the-scenes featurettes for Dog to enjoy included below. Who want to see this?
PETS
First Showing

ENJOY THE MOVIES

"Haven't you ever wondered what else is out there? There's wonders in this world beyond our wandering." It's time for our very first look at footage from Amazon's new. series, titled The Rings of Power. We've been following this for years and they're finally revealing it after all this time, preparing for release in September. The series brings to screens the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of Tolkien’s Hobbit and Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged… From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone. The big cast includes Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Markella Kavenagh, Sophia Nomvete, Lenny Henry, Charlie Vickers, Megan Richards, and Maxim Baldry. So far so good, looks promising! A new legend begins this fall.
TV SERIES
First Showing

First Trailer for New 'Firestarter' Remake with Ryan Kiera Armstrong

"She just has to shove it down and keep it hidden."' Universal has unveiled the first full-length trailer for a Blumhouse remake of the iconic horror film Firestarter, adapted (again) from the Stephen King novel of the same name. This is set to debut in May, both in theaters and streaming on Peacock. In a new adaptation of King's classic thriller from the producers of The Invisible Man, a girl with extraordinary pyrokinetic powers fights to protect her family and herself from sinister forces that seek to capture and control her. This looks exactly like the modern, gritty update you'd expect - right down to the cliche lines about how she's a "real superhero", even tossing in "liar, liar, pants on fire." Zac Efron stars with Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Sydney Lemmon, Michael Greyeyes, Kurtwood Smith, John Beasley, plus Gloria Reuben. The Firestarter score is composed by the legendary John Carpenter and his fellow Halloween franchise composers Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies. This looks pretty gnarly, there might be some intense scenes.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#L A Tv#Universal#Emt#Danish#Super Bowl Tv#Will Danny
First Showing

'Let's Get Everyone Home!' Full Trailer for Pixar's 'Lightyear' Movie

"Our first test flight is a go." Pixar has revealed a full-length official trailer for Lightyear, one of the new Pixar Animation Studios movies arriving in 2022. Let's goooo!! This one is a sort of prequel to Toy Story, focusing entirely on Buzz Lightyear as a spin-off solo movie about the Space Ranger. Chris Evans will be voicing the real Buzz Lightyear, the astronaut within the Toy Story universe who inspired the action figure. The plot involves Buzz being marooned in an alien planet and having to figure out a way to build a spaceship and get home. But that only seems like the beginning of this story! Joining the previously announced Chris Evans, who is voicing Buzz, are Keke Palmer, Dale Soules, and Taika Waititi as a group of ambitious recruits. Peter Sohn voices Buzz's robot companion, Sox the cat, and the cast also includes the voices of Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. Uhhh you guys, this looks AMAZING! Oh my goodness I was not expecting to be this hyped for this movie. Enjoy.
MOVIES
Collider

Why Michael Bay's Movies Represent the Best and Worst of the U.S.

When revisiting Michael Bay’s Armageddon in 2021, there is no shortage of memorable moments that jump to mind. There is the introduction of Bruce Willis’ blue-collar hero Harry Stamper, wherein Harry and his tough-guy driller pals taunt Greenpeace protesters by chipping golf balls at them from an oil rig. There is also the infamous animal crackers scene, which sees Ben Affleck and Liv Tyler engaging in a mind-boggling screenwriter’s approximation of lover’s small talk while Aerosmith’s “Don’t Wanna Miss A Thing” blares on the soundtrack. Viewers may fondly recall Peter Stormare’s unforgettable Russian accent, Willis’ teary-eyed farewell speech, or the movie’s bombastic climax, where an asteroid the size of Texas narrowly avoids destroying earth thanks to the brave resilience of some homegrown good ol’ boys.
MOVIES
First Showing

Indie Horror 'Tethered' Trailer Set in the Woods of North Carolina

"Whatever's out there ain't going to go away if you keep feeding it." Gravitas has revealed the first official trailer for Tethered, an indie horror film made by filmmaker Daniel Robinette. Deep within the woods of North Carolina, miles from civilization, a blind teenager and the hunter he befriends are tormented by a mysterious creature lurking in the woods. His only other stimulation is a tape recorded message containing three mysterious rules: The First Rule: When you hunt or scavenge, do it for two—one for the forest and one for you.The Second Rule: When your will is almost gone and you feel like giving up, find comfort in singing our song.The Third Rule: You must never, ever let go of the rope. The film stars Alexandra Paul, Kareem Ferguson, Jared L. Cook, Brody Bett, and Chris Demm. This looks solid for a tiny budget indie flick.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
First Showing

A Family on Zoom Comedy 'Family Squares' Trailer with June Squibb

"I have so many things I want to tell you…" Screen Media Films has unveiled an official trailer for a comedy called Family Squares, which is a fun name riffing on the classic "Hollywood Squares" TV game show. It's also a reference to this being a Zoom collective film, featuring segments shot remotely by each of the actors. It's a story inspired by director Stephanie Laing's own mother's passing in 2019, eventually made during the pandemic. The film is about a family matriarch, Grandma Mabel, who passes away suddenly but in her last days tries to bring her dysfunctional family together. Digitally. The ensemble cast includes June Squibb, with Ann Dowd, Judy Greer, Billy Magnussen, Casey Wilson, Henry Winkler, Sam Richardson, Margo Martindale, Timothy Simons, Zoe Chao, Scott MacArthur, Elsie Fisher, Jessica Miesel, and Maclaren Laing. Narration by Rob Reiner. Of course it's rated R only for the language. It doesn't look so bad, in all honesty, but I'm not sure how many moviegoers want to sit through another Zoom film.
MOVIES
First Showing

First Look Teaser for Sci-Fi 'The Adam Project' with Ryan Reynolds

"Time travel exists. This world, our world, everything has already been changed…" Whoa, what?!?! Netflix has unveiled a kick ass teaser trailer for The Adam Project, a new sci-fi adventure movie starring Ryan Reynolds. Netflix actually just showed this movie to critics in the US last night, and many of them are raving about it - saying it's mind-blowing sci-fi excellence. A time-traveling pilot teams up with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past while saving the future. That's the only vague synopsis so far. Ryan Reynolds teams up with a younger version of himself, confronting both his past and troubles growing up, while also saving the future. The full cast includes Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Walker Scobell, with Catherine Keener, and Zoe Saldaña. From director Shawn Levy, who last made Free Guy with Reynolds. This looks like it might be awesome! It's totally my kind of sci-fi, big and bold and magical.
MOVIES
First Showing

New Trailer for Nicolas Cage's 'Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent'

Get ready for more Cage!! Lionsgate has revealed a fun new full-length official trailer for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, the upcoming action comedy starring Nicolas Cage as … "Nick Cage"! This new trailer was launched in celebration of The Academy's Global Movie Day this weekend. After all these years, he's finally getting his due in an epic comedy. A cash-strapped Cage agrees to make a paid appearance at a billionaire super fan's birthday party, but is really an informant for the CIA since the billionaire fan is a drug kingpin and gets cast in a Tarantino movie. He is forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. Nicolas Cage stars, with Pedro Pascal, Neil Patrick Harris, Tiffany Haddish, Sharon Horgan, Jacob Scipio, and Joanna Bobin. This trailer dubs in different languages from around the world, and is mostly made up of footage from the first trailer. Not too many new scenes to see in here, but I'm still excited for this anyway.
MOVIES
First Showing

First Trailer for Mesmerizing Volcanoes Doc Film 'Rock Bottom Riser'

"Otherwordly." The Cinema Guild in NYC has revealed the first official trailer for Rock Bottom Riser, a compelling experimental documentary project made by filmmaker Fern Silva. This first premiered at last year's Berlin Film Festival and it also stopped by a number of festivals throughout 2021. Artist Fern Silva's doc features live footage of Hawaiian volcanoes spouting lava - along with abstract shots of Hawaii, acting as subtle commentary on a number of different topics. From the earliest voyagers who navigated by starlight, to present-day astronomers scanning the cosmos for habitable planets, explorers have long made Hawaii the hub for their searching. Today—as lava continues to flow on the island—another crisis mounts as scientists plan to build the world’s largest telescope on Mauna Kea, Hawaii’s most sacred and revered mountain. This might be a perfect double feature with this other great volcano doc Fire of Love from Sundance. Have a look.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
First Showing

Official Trailer for 'Three Months' Coming-of-Age Film from Florida

"I'm not really sure how I'm feeling. And I think that's okay." Paramount has unveiled an official trailer for Three Months, a coming-of-age indie dramedy marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Jared Frieder. This hasn't played at any festivals as far as we know, but MTV is standing behind it and releasing the film streaming on Paramount+ later this month. Troye Sivan stars as Caleb, a South Florida teen. On the eve of his high school graduation, everything changes when he's exposed to HIV. While he waits three months for his results, he finds love in the most unlikely of places. Aw this looks really lovely! Better than expected. It also stars Viveik Kalra, Brianne Tju, Ellen Burstyn, Judy Greer, Javier Munoz, Louis Gossett, Jr., and Amy Landecker. I am not sure where this came from but it might be something special.
FLORIDA STATE
First Showing

Quick Teaser for Upcoming DC Movies - 'The World Needs Heroes'

"What can be greater than a King?" DC has revealed a new 60-second trailer hyping up their four upcoming DCEU movies arriving in 2022. The sneak peek is called "The World Needs Heroes" and features footage from their four big movies: The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson & Zoe Kravitz; Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson & Pierce Brosnan; The Flash starring Ezra Miller & Antje Traue & Michael Shannon; and the sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom with, once again, Jason Momoa & Amber Heard & Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. There's some new footage for all of these except Batman. And they all look pretty damn good so far. DC is trying very hard to match Marvel in quality, not in quantity, and while their movies have a different feel they're usually just as epic. "Come with us… there's a glorious world out there waiting for you."
MOVIES
First Showing

Jamie Dornan Doesn't Know Who He Is in 'The Tourist' Series Trailer

"Where the hell is this 'stranger?'" HBO Max has revealed the first full trailer for their new mini-series The Tourist, originally made for BBC One and Stan in Australia. So - who is he? When a man wakes up with amnesia in an Australian hospital, he must use what few clues he has to discover his identity before his past catches up with him. In the first scene, the protagonist is driving through the outback pursued by a truck whose driver is trying to run him off the road. This stars Jamie Dornan as "The Man", plus an ensemble cast including Danielle Macdonald, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Genevieve Lemon, Alex Dimitriades, and Damon Herriman. As mysterious as this all is, the trailer pretty much reveals most of who he is - some kind of criminal involved in some kind of problem with other gangsters. It looks a bit like the "Fargo" series, with lots of dead bodies and shady characters showing up in a small town.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy