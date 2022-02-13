ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Look Teaser for Amazon's 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Series

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article"Haven't you ever wondered what else is out there? There's wonders in this world beyond our wandering." It's time for our very first look at footage from Amazon's new Lord of the Rings series, titled The Rings of Power. We've been following this for years and they're finally revealing it after...

mxdwn.com

‘Lord of The Rings’ Viggo Mortensen Had This Problem With The Evolution of Peter Jackson’s Trilogy

The Lord of The Rings is one of the most popular book trilogies of all time. In the early 2000s, Peter Jackson brought J.R.R. Tolkien’s imagination of Middle Earth to the big screen. In the first film, Peter Jackson depicted the rolling hills and lush green pastures in New Zealand to feature a hole in the ground where Hobbits lived. He was able to transform a 1,250-acre sheep farm into The Shire, the place that protagonist Frodo calls home.
MOVIES
fangirlish.com

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Character Details Revealed

With every day that passes, we are gifted with even more details about Amazon Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Just last week we were given character posters with the twist being that you could only see their hands, some clothes, and an object in their grasp. That lead to a load of speculation on who is playing who and what’s to come for this epic show.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch in January on Amazon, Hulu, Netflix, and More

January is your TV's time to shine. Why go out into the dead of winter when you can stay on your couch under a blanket and catch up on all the great new shows and movies that have debuted on streaming lately? The month has been packed with returning favorites and hits in the making, like HBO Max's Peacemaker, HBO's The Gilded Age, Netflix's Ozark, and Amazon's As We See It.
TV SHOWS
GeekTyrant

Amazon Renews REACHER for Season 2 Because It's So Damn Good!

I’m happy to report that Amazon has renewed its Jack Reacher series Reacher for a second season! I’m only two episodes in so far, but this show is so damn good! It’s so much fun, and Alan Ritchson is fantastic in the role of Jack Reacher!. The...
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

Return to Middle-earth with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer

During last night’s Super Bowl, Amazon Prime Video debuted a teaser trailer for the hotly-anticipated fantasy drama The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, giving us our first look at the adventures of the heroic legends of the Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy epics The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings; watch it here…
TV & VIDEOS
First Showing

ENJOY THE MOVIES

"Haven't you ever wondered what else is out there? There's wonders in this world beyond our wandering." It's time for our very first look at footage from Amazon's new. series, titled The Rings of Power. We've been following this for years and they're finally revealing it after all this time, preparing for release in September. The series brings to screens the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of Tolkien’s Hobbit and Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged… From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone. The big cast includes Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Markella Kavenagh, Sophia Nomvete, Lenny Henry, Charlie Vickers, Megan Richards, and Maxim Baldry. So far so good, looks promising! A new legend begins this fall.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Showrunners Promise the Prequel Won't Be The Next 'Game of Thrones'

If Prime Video’s upcoming The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power works out, it will have captured the imagination of a third generation of Middle Earth fans. Based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s books, which in turn inspired a slew of hit films, the new series has been making noise for its hefty price tag more than anything else. But that’s only because the marketing drive began in earnest only a few weeks ago. We now have our first look at several characters from the show, as well as a tease of the plot, courtesy of a Vanity Fair spread.
TV & VIDEOS
Comments / 0

