ENJOY THE MOVIES

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 1 day ago

"Haven't you ever wondered what else is out there? There's wonders in this world beyond our wandering." It's time for our very first look at footage from Amazon's new. series, titled The Rings of Power. We've been following this for years and they're finally revealing it after all this time, preparing...

www.firstshowing.net

BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller is so disturbing, viewers are warning each other about it

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more “WHAT THE HELL,” tweeted a viewer just a few days ago after having just checked out the Mother/Android movie — one of Netflix’s biggest films right now. “This movie destroyed me … still crying.” This film, a sci-fi thriller starring Chloë Grace Moretz as a soon-to-be mother and Algee Smith as her boyfriend, is currently the #3 movie on Netflix’s global Top 10 (English) movies list. And it’s important to stress that word, global, because while Netflix users in many countries outside the US can...
Popculture

The Forgotten Morgan Freeman Thriller That Recently Blew up on Netflix

After Under Suspicion, an obscure 2000 thriller starring Morgan Freeman and Gene Hackman, was added to Netflix last month, it surprisingly attracted more attention than it ever got when it was first released. The movie briefly held the No. 10 slot on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart. It is one of many films starring Freeman now available to Netflix subscribers.
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies Leaving Netflix This Month (February 2022)

Watch movies like Good Time, Terminator 2, and Labyrinth before they leave Netflix. Netflix giveth in the form of a torrent of new content every single month, but Netflix also taketh away as titles expire from the streaming service. Netflix invests heavily on exclusive originals you won't find anywhere else, but the truth is that a lot of the stuff worth watching on Netflix is licensed from elsewhere. The best movies on Netflix are almost always older movies that may be removed from the service at any given time. So that's why it's important to watch them before they expire. Who knows when you'll get the chance to watch them for the price of a streaming service subscription again?
Decider.com

11 Best New Movies on Netflix: February 2022’s Freshest Films to Watch

Netflix is serving up some passion projects as they welcome in the month of love. This February, is welcoming in a whole array of fresh titles to make you feel romantic, terrified, entertained — you name it! Whether you’re looking for a date night flick, a new horror movie, or you’re ready to catch up on the classics, Netflix has got you covered. Keep reading for the streamer’s best new movies coming this February.
WWD

7 New Movies to Stream in February 2022

Click here to read the full article. Movie lovers are getting a range of new content to stream this month. In February, streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video and others are introducing new films across genres like romance, sci-fi, drama and horror. Netflix has perhaps one of the most anticipated projects this month, “Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” which takes place nearly 50 years after the original movie and again centers on serial killer Leatherface as he terrorizes a new group of people in the town of Harlow, Texas.More from WWDPhotos of Janet Jackson's StylePhotos from HBO's 'The Gilded Age''Euphoria'...
epicstream.com

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Project

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Pr. The Adam Project was one of the 2022 film lineups revealed last February 3, 2022. The list features upcoming projects like The Gray Man, The Mother, and Knives Out 2. The Adam Project features Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldaña, and Jennifer Garner in the new Sci-fi adventure film.
/Film

Jurassic World Dominion Ends The Trilogy, But There Could Be More Jurassic Movies To Come [Exclusive]

It seems the second age of dinosaurs may have only just begun. The upcoming "Jurassic World Dominion" will act as a conclusion to the stories from both the first two "Jurassic World" movies and the "Jurassic Park" film trilogy before it, even bringing back Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum to reprise their roles from Steven Spielberg's original dino-blockbuster. However, that doesn't mean the plan is to call it a day on the franchise after that.
First Showing

First Little Tease for Jordan Peele's Next (Sci-Fi?) Horror Film 'Nope'

"Run! Get out!" Here we go again! Universal has unveiled a tiny sneak peek at the new movie from Jordan Peele titled Nope, arriving in theaters this summer. This preview is hidden at the end of a 30-second promo spot called "From Jordan Peele" - with footage from Get Out and Us with a tease of what's coming next "From the mind of Jordan Peele". Ohh yes, bring it on. There's no actual plot details available yet, we know nothing about what's going on in this movie, it's still a big secret. But from this tease, it definitely seems to be about aliens. They're all looking up! There's a cloud on the poster! So it has to be about aliens, right!?!? We'll find out when the trailer drops during the Super Bowl soon. Nope's cast includes Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Barbie Ferreira, Michael Wincott, Donna Mills, and Terry Notary (he must be playing some alien creature?). Check out this tease below and check back in for the full trailer.
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
ComicBook

Jurassic Park Producer Teases More Movies After Jurassic World: Dominion

The upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion has been billed as being the culmination of both the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World series of films, but according to producer Frank Marshall, fans shouldn't count on the cinematic franchise going extinct, as there will "absolutely" be more films in the series. However, given the finality of the upcoming sequel, the filmmaker noted that the minds behind the series will regroup to determine the best way to move forward with the series, while the animated Netflix series Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous will keep the spirit of the franchise alive as fans wait for the next film. Jurassic World: Dominion is slated to hit theaters on June 10th.
IndieWire

‘Jack Reacher’ Author on Tom Cruise Casting: ‘I Think That the Size Thing is Important’

For many fans of Lee Childs’ “Jack Reacher” books the new Amazon series is a second chance to get the casting right. The series was previously adapted into two films starring Tom Cruise as the titular character, 2012’s “Jack Reacher” and its 2016 sequel “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.” While those movies were moderately successful, critics felt like Cruise’s casting ignored one of the most important aspects of the books. Jack Reacher is known for being a physically imposing character, described in one book as “extremely tall, extremely broad, long-armed and long-legged” with “hands the size of dinner plates.” No matter...
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
Variety

Now Showing: Fewer Movies. Theaters Brace for Dramatic Drop in New Films

As Hollywood studios battle pandemic fallout and feed movies to streaming services, audiences can expect far fewer theatrical releases than usual in 2022. Business over the next 12 months should help clarify the implications a lighter release schedule will have on the exhibition business. The major studios have slated 71 films — ranging from superhero adventures “The Batman,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Spider- Man: Across the Spider-Verse” to Jordan Peele’s mind-bender “Nope,” Olivia Wilde’s thriller “Don’t Worry Darling” and James Cameron’s long-awaited “Avatar” sequel — to open in theaters. That’s a notable uptick compared with 2021 (57 new releases) and 2020...
Collider

'Beauty and the Beast' Prequel Series Delayed at Disney+

It's not always happily ever after, as Disney has opted to not move forward at the moment with the Beauty and the Beast prequel series for Disney+, per Deadline. The series, if made, will star Luke Evans and Josh Gad in their respective roles of Gaston and LeFou from the 2017 remake. This news is rather shocking given that production was ramping up to begin in Europe, not to mention the announcements of several recent casting additions.
chatelaine.com

This Is Where You Can Stream The Oscar-Nominated Movies In Canada

Oscar hype is officially underway. On February 8, nominations for the 94th Academy Awards were announced, which means there are plenty of new movies on our radar. This year, nominations were led by Jane Campion’s dark western The Power of the Dog and Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune, which earned 12 and 10 nominations respectively. In her lineup of Oscar nods, Campion broke a record—becoming the first woman to receive two best director nominations.
First Showing

Netflix Trailer for Polish Series 'Hold Tight' About a Disappearance

Netflix has revealed a teaser trailer for their Polish mystery thriller series Hold Tight, arriving on Netflix sometime later in 2022. This sounds pretty cool? Magdalena Boczarska and Leszek Lichota will play the main roles in the Polish original - the second adaptation of a Harlan Coben book. They star as a couple in a happy marriage, Anna and Michał Barczyk. Their son, Adam, will be played by Krzysztof Oleksyn. Affluent Warsaw suburbs, close-knit residents living an idyllic life. All hell breaks loose when an eighteen-year-old Adam vanishes into thin air. Then violence escalates when parents try to protect their adolescent children who take matters into their own hands. Both Agnieszka Grochowska and Grzegorz Damięcki, known from the previous Polish adaptation of Harlan Coben, The Woods, will also return to their roles. The series will also feature Jacek Poniedziałek, Justyna Wasilewska, Wiktoria Gorodeckaja and Bartłomiej Topa. This is a nifty first look teaser without any dialogue, that gets even more eerie & mysterious as it plays out.
First Showing

'Let's Get Everyone Home!' Full Trailer for Pixar's 'Lightyear' Movie

"Our first test flight is a go." Pixar has revealed a full-length official trailer for Lightyear, one of the new Pixar Animation Studios movies arriving in 2022. Let's goooo!! This one is a sort of prequel to Toy Story, focusing entirely on Buzz Lightyear as a spin-off solo movie about the Space Ranger. Chris Evans will be voicing the real Buzz Lightyear, the astronaut within the Toy Story universe who inspired the action figure. The plot involves Buzz being marooned in an alien planet and having to figure out a way to build a spaceship and get home. But that only seems like the beginning of this story! Joining the previously announced Chris Evans, who is voicing Buzz, are Keke Palmer, Dale Soules, and Taika Waititi as a group of ambitious recruits. Peter Sohn voices Buzz's robot companion, Sox the cat, and the cast also includes the voices of Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. Uhhh you guys, this looks AMAZING! Oh my goodness I was not expecting to be this hyped for this movie. Enjoy.
