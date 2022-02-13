ENJOY THE MOVIES

"Our first test flight is a go." Pixar has revealed a full-length official trailer for Lightyear, one of the new Pixar Animation Studios movies arriving in 2022. Let's goooo!! This one is a sort of prequel to Toy Story, focusing entirely on Buzz Lightyear as a spin-off solo movie about the Space Ranger. Chris Evans will be voicing the real Buzz Lightyear, the astronaut within the Toy Story universe who inspired the action figure. The plot involves Buzz being marooned in an alien planet and having to figure out a way to build a spaceship and get home. But that only seems like the beginning of this story! Joining the previously announced Chris Evans, who is voicing Buzz, are Keke Palmer, Dale Soules, and Taika Waititi as a group of ambitious recruits. Peter Sohn voices Buzz's robot companion, Sox the cat, and the cast also includes the voices of Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. Uhhh you guys, this looks AMAZING! Oh my goodness I was not expecting to be this hyped for this movie. Enjoy.
