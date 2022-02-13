ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Super Bowl Spot for Marvel's 'Moon Knight' Series with Oscar Isaac

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article"Embrace it!" What a badass tease! Disney debuted their impressive 30-second Big Game TV spot for Moon Knight during the game today. The first teaser dropped last month, but this is a better spot overall. Oscar Isaac stars as Marc Spector, a former Marine who suffers from dissociative identity disorder and...

epicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2: Hugh Jackman 'Confirms' Involvement in Multiversal Sequel

It goes without saying that Fox's X-Men film franchise was a hit and miss but you also can't discount the fact that it pretty much launched Hugh Jackman's career to the stratosphere, making him one of the biggest stars on the face of this planet. Jackman went on to become the flagbearer of the franchise, playing Wolverine for nearly 17 years and setting a record for the longest career as a live-action superhero, a feat that still hasn't been beaten today.
MOVIES
Popculture

Dakota Johnson Will Reportedly Play Sony's First Marvel Female Super Hero

Dakota Johnson is reportedly in talks to star in Sony Pictures' first Marvel movie centering on a female character in the Spider-Man universe, but it's not who anyone may have expected. Instead of playing a character like Black Cat or even Spider-Woman, Sony wants to cast her as Madame Web. Although Sony only has screen rights to Spider-Man-related characters, the studio has found surprising success lately with the Venom movies and its collaborations with Disney's Marvel Studios to bring Spidey to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

MCU Star Brie Larson Snubs Captain Marvel

Brie Larson made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Captain Marvel (2019) as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel. Some Marvel fans have maligned the Phase Three film as one of the worst MCU movies. While some critiques are valid, others undoubtedly stem from its place as the first female-led Marvel movie. Recently, Brie Larson’s comments on her favorite female superhero have resurfaced, and her opinion might shock fans.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Project

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Pr. The Adam Project was one of the 2022 film lineups revealed last February 3, 2022. The list features upcoming projects like The Gray Man, The Mother, and Knives Out 2. The Adam Project features Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldaña, and Jennifer Garner in the new Sci-fi adventure film.
TV & VIDEOS
Inside the Magic

Marvel Announces They Will Replace Carol Danvers This Year

Next year will see the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 31st feature film debut in the form The Marvels (2023). The MCU Phase Four sequel to Captain Marvel (2019) sees the return of Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) from her first solo outing, as well as WandaVision‘s Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) — Maria Rambeau’s (Lashana Lynch) daughter. Iman Vellani will also appear as superhero newcomer, Kamala Khan AKA Ms. Marvel. Vellani will, of course, star in her own series on Disney+ this year.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 Trailer: Patrick Stewart's Marvel Return Confirmed

Marvel Studios' official trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness debuted during the Super Bowl and brought with it perhaps the most Earth-shattering tease that MCU fans have ever seen, well at least since December. Seen in the trailer are a few different variants, including multiple Doctor Stranges, but at a certain point Benedict Cumberbatch's hero is imprisoned and taken in front of a group of mysterious figures, only one of whom speaks, a shadowy figure that may or may not be Sir Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Tom Holland On What It Was Like To Work With Daredevil’s Charlie Cox For Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home was essentially a dream come true for longtime fans of the web-slinger and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole. An aspect of the film that fans really seemed to enjoy was the cavalcade of returning faces from past franchises. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield led the charge of veteran Spidey franchise stars. However, we can’t forget that the film also included the long-hoped-for return of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock a.k.a. Daredevil. Now, lead star Tom Holland has provided some insight into what it was like to work with Cox.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

X-Men Actor Kodi Smit-McPhee Declines Huge Marvel Offer from Sony

That would've been a pretty good casting. There's no denying that Marvel has become a juggernaut and a true force to be reckoned with in the film industry with the existence of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Sony's own Spider-Man film property. We've also confirmed that both universes can actually collide with one another thanks to the whole multiverse concept but despite that, Sony is still pretty determined to establish their own shared universe featuring a who's who of characters from the Spidey mythos.
MOVIES
SFGate

‘Daredevil’ and Other Marvel Series Leaving Netflix, but Don’t Have a New Home Yet

Netflix’s Marvel comic book series “Daredevil,” “Jessica Jones,” “Luke Cage,” “Iron Fist,” “The Punisher” and “The Defenders” are all leaving the platform for good at the end of February, Variety confirms. The rights to these series are reverting back to Disney, but the studio has not yet announced plans for where “Daredevil” and company will go. Streaming platforms such as Disney Plus and Hulu are possibilities. Disney had no comment when asked by Variety.
TV SERIES
geekositymag.com

Blade To Recruit Ghost Rider For MCU’s Midnight Sons

Written By Mikey Sutton • Editor-in-Chief • Owner. Blade will recruit Ghost Rider in the MCU. In his war against vampires and monsters, Blade (Mahershala Ali) won’t be alone. On January 23, 2020, I scooped on Lords of the Longbox that the Midnight Sons will roar into...
COMICS
