Super Bowl Spot for Marvel's 'Moon Knight' Series with Oscar Isaac

"Jungles eat people like us!" Paramount Pictures has debuted a new 60-second extended TV spot for The Lost City, the travel adventure buddy comedy formerly known as Lost City of D, the modern update on Romancing the Stone - but with Sandra Bullock & Channing Tatum as the two hunky leads. We posted the first official trailer last December. A reclusive romance novelist on a book tour with her cover model gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt that lands them both in a cutthroat jungle adventure. This was filmed last year mostly in the Dominican Republic, including Samaná, Santo Domingo, Casa de Campo, and Pinewood Dominican Republic. At least it's not all fake sets. The eccentric cast also includes Daniel Radcliffe, Patti Harrison, Oscar Nunez, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Brad Pitt. This doesn't look any funnier than before, and the best part is still Pitt's appearance at the end. I guess that's why they're always showing him.
Comments / 0