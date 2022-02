BALTIMORE, Md. – An explosive first quarter paved the way for UMBC lacrosse to take down Longwood 16-2 on Saturday afternoon in the season opener for both sides. The Retrievers (1-0), who were picked to finish second in the America East conference, rode the hot hands of Kolby Weedon, Claire Bockstie and Dymin Gerow. The trio combined to tally 13 goals and three assists on the day. Gerow led the way with six goals, one shy of her career high, to go with an assist, while Weedon added four goals and an assist. Bockstie tallied three goals.

