STUDY ABROAD info sessions - week of February 14-18

Online and free 5th ¡Presente! Conference - Un Espacio For Our QT Community. The online and free 5th ¡Presente! Conference - Un Espacio For Our QT Community is hosted by UC Riverside on February 25-26, 2022. The ¡Presente! Conference is a queer college conference for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) with a focus on people who identify as part of the Latin/South/Central American diaspora, including but not limited to Afro-Indigenous, Afro-Latinx, Brown, Latinx, Chicanx, and Indigenous people. People of all genders and sexualities are welcome to apply to attend Saturday’s events, and an outstanding opportunity for QT Latinx college students to connect with each other. Apply/register online by clicking here. Complete the form by Friday, February 18 to receive conference information, including zoom links, in a timely manner.
