Ithaca, NY

STUDY ABROAD info sessions - week of February 14-18

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to study abroad? Need help finding the right program? Not sure how it all works or what your options are? The Office of International Programs is holding a number of info sessions and virtual office hours this semester. Come get the information you need to start planning for your international...

ITHACA, NY
Ithaca, NY
Education
City
Ithaca, NY
LONDON CENTER - Open session with ICLC Director finalist Thurs. 2/10

The search committee for the next director of the Ithaca College London Center invites the campus community to attend a virtual open session with our third finalist. They will be interviewing this Thursday, with an open session held during the noon hour on February 10th. They will address what attracted them to the position, as well as their vision for the Ithaca College London Center. Plenty of time will be reserved for questions and discussion. Please join us!
ITHACA, NY
Open Virtual Office Hours For Grieving Students

Our next open drop-in hours for any student dealing with loss is this Monday. Monday, February 14th from 9-10 am on Zoom. No need to pre-register, just log in here:. Who is this for? Any student who has had a significant loss and could benefit from a drop in session with social worker and grief specialist Mandi Zucker.
ITHACA, NY
STUDYING ABROAD in 2022? Apply for your passport NOW!

Are you thinking of studying abroad in the summer or fall of 2022? If so, please note that the US State Department is still listing lengthy processing times for passport issuance. If you don’t yet have a passport, or will need to renew your passport before traveling, you should take care of that ASAP!
ITHACA, NY
Biology Seminar: Thursday, February 17

“Charting stem cell fate in the zebrafish testis with single-cell lineage tracing”. The Biology department offers a seminar (BIOL 41100/41200) series each semester representing a broad range of topics in biology. These seminars are open to the entire community. Students are invited to meet with the speaker in a small group following the talk to answer questions related to the topic presented, or to answer questions regarding different careers in Biology.
ITHACA, NY
2022 Women Leaders Series: Registration is now open!

What's Your Perspective? Join us for a month-long series of programs that will challenge and inspire you!. The 10th annual Women Leaders Series offers a month of personal and professional development programs designed to enhance opportunities for college women student leaders. All of the programs offered in this annual series are free and open to all current Ithaca College students. Be sure to register for workshops on IC Engage for Student Leadership Institute credit. The Office of Student Engagement is thrilled to offer 13 incredible programs during the 2022 series. Highlights include the following special events, which we recommend that you register for soon since space is limited:
ITHACA, NY
Senior Class Speaker for the 2022 May Commencement Ceremony

Senior Class Speaker for the 2022 May Commencement Ceremony. The Ithaca College Commencement Ceremony has traditionally featured a student speaking as a representative of the undergraduate senior class. For the 2022 ceremony (scheduled for May 22, 2022) the Commencement Committee is excited to announce an opportunity for all undergraduate seniors to participate in a competition to be selected as the student speaker for the class of 2022.
ITHACA, NY
Attention Seniors…Do you plan to participate Commencement May 2022?

Attention Seniors…Do you plan to participate in the Commencement ceremony in May 2022?. In a few weeks an invitation will be sent to your Ithaca College email inviting anyone with an anticipated graduation date between fall 2021 through fall 2022 to participate in the May 2022 Commencement. Below are the graduation dates of the students who will receive this invitation.
ITHACA, NY
H&S Interdisciplinary Majors Event

Join us on February 22nd at the noon hour to learn more about our interdisciplinary majors! We will be in the Klingenstein Lounge and will be serving light refreshments and pizza!. Learn about our interdisciplinary programs directly from our faculty and program coordinators. Anthropology. Legal Studies. Screen Cultures. Race, Power,...
ITHACA, NY
Tune-in! Sanvello Virtual Demo and Q&A Session to be Held on Thursday, February 10 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Ithaca College recently announced an exciting new partnership with Sanvello to provide the premium version of its mental health and wellness application, which is now available free of charge to all IC faculty, staff and students! If you are looking to learn more about Sanvello or some advice on how to get started utilizing this new resource there is a perfect upcoming opportunity for you!
ITHACA, NY
UC Riverside hosts online and free 5th ¡Presente! Conference - Un Espacio For Our QT Community

Online and free 5th ¡Presente! Conference - Un Espacio For Our QT Community. The online and free 5th ¡Presente! Conference - Un Espacio For Our QT Community is hosted by UC Riverside on February 25-26, 2022. The ¡Presente! Conference is a queer college conference for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) with a focus on people who identify as part of the Latin/South/Central American diaspora, including but not limited to Afro-Indigenous, Afro-Latinx, Brown, Latinx, Chicanx, and Indigenous people. People of all genders and sexualities are welcome to apply to attend Saturday’s events, and an outstanding opportunity for QT Latinx college students to connect with each other. Apply/register online by clicking here. Complete the form by Friday, February 18 to receive conference information, including zoom links, in a timely manner.
ITHACA, NY
