Hosted in the Center for Faculty Excellence, 316 Gannett (library, 2nd floor) What impact do you want your course to have on students’ lives? How do you design a course so it has long-term educational value for students? In this session, Hilary Greenberger, Professor of Physical Therapy, will share with you two impactful course design strategies she learned based on the work of L. Dee Fink. You will have the opportunity to think about your big dream for student learning and explore the concept of backwards learning design that can result in significant learning.

ITHACA, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO