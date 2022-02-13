ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The MLB still has not reached a decision with the MLBPA

 1 day ago
Time is ticking away, as the start of the Spring Baseball season has yet to start.

Monday marks the first day Pitchers and Catchers are scheduled to show up for Spring Training.

But with the Lockout still taking place, cities like Fort Myers could be impacted in a big way.

"Oh absolutely," said Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson. "When you think about the mom and pop businesses, and by the way, 90 percent of the businesses in Fort Myers have less than 10 employees. So small business is what drives a community, and they're the one's who are going to be hurt the most."

Lee County numbers from 2019 show that spring training brings in about $69 million every year.

About 40% of travelers say, they only come to the area for Spring Training.

The County also said, Spring Training bring about 940 jobs to the area.

