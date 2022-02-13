Is The Stock Market Expensive Or Cheap?

Are These The Best Cheap Fintech Stocks To Buy Now For 2022?. For investors looking to jump on the current recovery trends in the tech space, fintech stocks could be worth considering. After all, this area of the stock market today is, arguably, becoming an increasingly relevant and vital global sector. Even so, most of the top names in the sector have experienced turbulence from the recent rotation out of growth stocks earlier this year. This alongside the initial hype from fintech’s pandemic viability leaves fintech stocks in a unique position. Sure, like most growth sectors, fintech stocks would experience pressure from rising interest rates. However, consumers across the globe heavily rely on these services now. As such, some would argue that the industry could be a defensive play as well.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO