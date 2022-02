Before I expand upon the events of the past week that caught my increasingly-illusory attention span, I wish to impart upon my readers one of the many chasms that separate the generational narratives these days. When I first entered the Hallowed Halls of Bay Street in 1977, I was trained by men and women that can only be described as “warriors” in the sense that they carried a code of conduct into battle each and every day. Notwithstanding the blue blazers and grey-flannel slacks accompanying the perfunctory buttoned-down dress shirt, there was never a day nor occasion, no matter how casual, that did not demand a jacket and tie. As important as appearance was to the adherence to behaviour; at no time did I ever hear a gentleman use profanity in any conversation in which he or she was representing his firm.

