Cheney, WA

Men's Tennis Drops Home Match to Seattle U, 4-1

goeags.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHENEY, Wash. – — The Eastern Washington University men's tennis team hosted Seattle University today and dropped the match 4-1 at the Jim Thorpe Fieldhouse in Cheney, Wash. The Eagles move to 1-5 overall...

goeags.com

