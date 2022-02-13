MU softball escapes with a win against Liberty

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
NORFOLK, Va. – The Hartford softball team split its doubleheader with Hampton and Norfolk State in day two of the NSU-Hampton Classic. The Hawks took game one against Hampton, 6-1, before dropping game two, 6-4, against Norfolk State. Senior Haley Cassidy had a monstrous day at the plate, going three for five and launching a two-run homerun in game one.
The Kansas State men’s basketball team pulled off its most unlikely victory of the season by defeating Iowa State 75-69 in overtime on Saturday at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. For most of the day, it looked like the Wildcats were destined to lose by double digits rather than...
WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - A tale of two halves would see Andover Central complete the season sweep over cross-town rival Andover, 41-40. The first two quarters of play belonged to Andover. The Trojans, down two starters, looked like a well-oiled machine scoring at every level on the floor. Filling the holes would be a number of Trojans including Devon Neal-McFarthing and Chris Harris. The duo combined to aid the Trojans, scoring 17 of Andover’s 25 first half points.
No. 11 Missouri and No. 13 Virginia Tech played out one of the most thrilling games of the young college softball season Saturday. With the help of All-American pitcher Keely Rochard, the Hokies edged out a 4-3 win over the Tigers. Missouri split its two Saturday games in the Northern...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska softball team could not produce the clutch hits it needed in a 6-2 loss to South Dakota State Sunday morning, as the Jackrabbits claimed the victory. Each team had seven hits in the game, but the Huskers left nine runners on base while SDSU only left three.
BENTONVILLE, Ar — A split day of ups and downs ended with a clutch-character-building win to end a four-game skid and close out the Alvy Early Memorial Classic. Griffon Softball fell 6-2 to Arkansas Monticello to open Sunday's slate up. It's MWSU's third-straight loss vs. the Weevils. Their last win came on Feb. 8, 2021 in a 4-1 victory.
Arkansas Tech scored five unearned runs in the second inning and took advantage of four Wayne State errors in the game as the Golden Suns blanked the Wildcats 10-0 in five innings in the Wildcats’ final game of the Alvy Early Memorial Softball Tournament in Bentonville, Arkansas. Arkansas Tech improves to 6-4 while WSC falls to 0-4 on the season.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (seminoles.com) — The Florida State softball team (4-0) completed an undefeated weekend in the JoAnne Graf Classic with an 8-2 win over Loyola (2-2) and a run-rule 11-0 win over Kennesaw State (1-2). No. 6 Florida State 8, Loyola 2. Emma Wilson started on the mound for...
After two Saturday rounds where Missouri was as high as fifth on the leaderboard , the Tigers ran into problems Sunday and finished 12th in the Florida Gator Invitational . Missouri shot a final round score of 12-over 292 to bring the Tigers' total to 857 on the tournament.
(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State picked up a walk-off win over St. Cloud State in regional college baseball on Saturday. Northwest Missouri State (3-3): The Bearcats put together a three-run eighth and a walk-off ninth in a 5-4 win over St. Cloud State (0-3). Ryan Koski delivered the game-winning hit for his third safety and fourth RBI of the day. Alex Slocum threw a perfect ninth inning to pick up the win for Northwest.
Game One (2-0 Cajuns, 1-0) After getting two hits in the first inning, the Ragin Cajuns would get their only two runs for the game in the second inning. After having runners on second and third with one out to Alexa Langeliers and a second out with Stormy Kotzelnick. Kramer Eschete doubled to left field to send in Maddie Hayden from third and Kayla Falterman in from second for the win.
Missouri wrestling will be coming back to Columbia with a big win over No. 13 Arizona State as it defeated the Sun Devils 19-14 on Saturday in Tempe, Arizona. The Tigers came into this match riding high from their comeback win over Big 12 rival Oklahoma State, while Arizona State looked to extend its five match winning streak.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Girls Game: Hutch won 44-14. Led 10-2 1st quarter, 24-6 at the half and had a running clock most of the 4th quarter. Grace Posch led with 17 off of five 3 pointers, four of those in the 3rd quarter, plus 2-2 from the foul line. Hutch High girls are 13-3.
Missouri men’s golf posted a two-round score of 5-over 565 on Saturday at the Florida Gator Invitational in Gainesville, Florida, where it was led by Yu-Ta Tsai. Tsai posted a first-round 3-under 67 at Mark Bostick Golf Course that included a three-hole stretch of consecutive birdies that contributed to a total of four on the round.
Missouri track and field opened the second day of competition at the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, breaking program records. Juniors Martin Prodanov and Arianna Fisher punched their names at the top of their respective events in program history as the Tigers hit 23 new personal records Saturday.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (February 13, 2022) – Howard University softball team finished the weekend on a high note, knocking off North Carolina A&T State (NCAT) in the night cap, 12-8. HU dropped the morning contest to Robert Morris (RMU), 8-0 (f/5). GAME TWO (Howard 12, NCAT 8) HU pounded out...
The North Carolina softball team (1-0, 0-0) won its season opener 1-0 against George Washington (0-1, 0-0) in the Tar Heels’ first game of the Carolina Classic. Both teams struggled to find their rhythm at bat in the first two innings of their seasons. The two teams only managed to get to its third hitter in their respective batting rotation once in the first two innings.
Top-ranked NorthWood (Class 3A) claimed it first ever unbeaten season in the Northern Lakes Conference after rallying past Mishawaka, 49-42, on Friday. The Panthers, who improved to 19-1 overall and 7-0 in the NLC, outscored the Cavemen, 17-8, in the fourth quarter.
AMES, Iowa – Kansas State scored 9 of the last 12 points in overtime, including a dagger 3-pointer from the corner by junior Markquis Nowell, to complete its 15-point second-half rally against Iowa State, as the Wildcats posted a 75-69 victory over the Cyclones on Saturday afternoon before a crowd of 13,477 fans at Hilton Coliseum.
