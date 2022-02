It indeed has been almost 50 years since the original Missouri Sunshine Law was adopted by the State of Missouri, as Rep. Bruce DeGroot noted in his opinion article in The Missouri Times. But over the years, the changes to that law usually have been an effort to ensure broader access to public information, not narrow the access, as is inherent in many of the changes Rep. DeGroot proposes in his bill (HB 2049) in this legislative session.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO