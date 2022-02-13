MaximBet’s Doug Terfehr breaks down the billions in bets expected to be wagered on Super Bowl LVI

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Companies are shelling out millions of dollars for Super Bowl ads, and social media seems unimpressed. The overall advertising strategy this year was to offer fun or...
Super Bowl 2022 is live right now on NBC and Peacock and kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET. See below for all you need to know about Super Bowl LVI including where the the Big Game will take place this year, the date, stadium, future Super Bowl locations, how to watch on TV, and much more.
Concessions at sporting events are already expensive. Now add a Los Angeles backdrop and multiply that by the biggest football game in the world. On Sunday, Darren Rovell revealed the cocktail prices at SoFi Stadium for Super Bowl LVI and… oof. How does a $17 Michelob Ultra sound?. “What…”...
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Fans going to Super Bowl LVI are paying some of the most expensive prices in history for a ticket, but they’re also seeing sky-high prices for parking near SoFi Stadium. On the morning of Super Sunday, FOX 11's cameras caught Inglewood residents offering up their driveways...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Millions of people tuned in to Super Bowl LVI. Many had their eyes on the field, but some were just there for the commercials. Pat Laughlin is the co-chief creative officer for Laughlin Constable. He joined CBS 58 on Monday, Feb 14 to talk about what goes into creating those memorable, favorite commercials.
The crypto marketing blitz has arrived. The coveted commercial breaks during Super Bowl LVI, where a 30-second spot cost as much as $7 million, featured eye-catching advertisements for crypto currency companies such as Coinbase and eToro. A-list celebrities joined the hoopla, too: Larry David appeared in an ad for FTX and LeBron James pitched for Crypto.com.
For what felt like the 50th time in the last 10 years, the Waste Management Phoenix Open went to a playoff, thus bleeding over into the first quarter of the Super Bowl. This put golf fans across America in the unenviable position of being the guy who has to ask "can we flip back to the golf?" at the Super Bowl party, a question undoubtedly met with 1,000-yard stares the likes of which you've never seen.
LOS ANGELES - It was a show like no other. 500 drones lit up the night sky over downtown Los Angeles as part of an NFL light show to kick off Super Bowl weekend. The display features about 500 drones working in tandem to depict a number of Super Bowl-related images, including the team logos of the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, a diagram of a typical play in traditional Xs and Os, and the Lombardi trophy given to the winner of the big game.
Super Bowl LVI is shaping up to have a great finish, but one guy who bought a ticket won't be able to see it. In the middle of the third quarter a fan ran on the field at SoFi Stadium. He ran most of the length of the field before getting decked by security.
When it comes to Super Bowl commercials, there’s a ton of money involved — as you’d expect. Also expected is the cost of running an ad during the biggest NFL game of the year generally increasing over the years, with the recent exception of Super Bowl 55.
How do you measure Super Bowl ad success? Some kneel at the altar of consensus with USA Today’s Ad Meter. Some will look at direct impact on sales or brand awareness. At Fast Company, I adhere to an evaluation process that revolves around entertainment value, how the creative actually addresses the product or brand, and whether or not it evoked an eye roll, full-body cringe, or rather aggressive dry heaving.
Surprise! Kanye “Ye” West appeared in a McDonald’s Super Bowl Spot. In the commercial, hungry customers pull up to the drive thru wanting to place an order. In one of the most relatable moments, after being asked “Can I take your order,” everyone lets out an extended “Uhhhhhh.”
The Super Bowl isn't going away from its mid-February time slot since the NFL expanded the regular season from 16 to 17 games. If you thought Super Bowl LVI had a late start date (February 13 was the latest Super Bowl ever played), there's good news on the horizon. Super...
