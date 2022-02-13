MaximBet’s Doug Terfehr breaks down the billions in bets expected to be wagered on Super Bowl LVI

For what felt like the 50th time in the last 10 years, the Waste Management Phoenix Open went to a playoff, thus bleeding over into the first quarter of the Super Bowl. This put golf fans across America in the unenviable position of being the guy who has to ask "can we flip back to the golf?" at the Super Bowl party, a question undoubtedly met with 1,000-yard stares the likes of which you've never seen.

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO