MU softball escapes with a win against Liberty

With their first meet of the season back in October, it has been a long grind for Missouri's men's and women's swim and dive teams to get to where they are today. With the first day of the SEC Championships on Tuesday at the University of Tennessee Aquatics Center, the work these teams have put in over the season has paid off. For the fifth time this season, both teams are ranked in the top 20 in the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) poll. The men's team finished at 14th, and the women finished at 19th.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO