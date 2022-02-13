MU softball escapes with a win against Liberty

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
NORFOLK, Va. – The Hartford softball team split its doubleheader with Hampton and Norfolk State in day two of the NSU-Hampton Classic. The Hawks took game one against Hampton, 6-1, before dropping game two, 6-4, against Norfolk State. Senior Haley Cassidy had a monstrous day at the plate, going three for five and launching a two-run homerun in game one.
AUBURN, Alabama – Freshman Bri Ellis, called on to pinch hit, was aggravated as she stood at the plate at Jane B. Moore Field. Auburn led St. John’s 7-0 in the fifth inning. With one runner, she could secure a run-rule victory with a hit. She did more than that. She drove a 1-2 pitch far over the left field fence for her first college home run and a 9-0 Auburn victory.
No. 11 Missouri and No. 13 Virginia Tech played out one of the most thrilling games of the young college softball season Saturday. With the help of All-American pitcher Keely Rochard, the Hokies edged out a 4-3 win over the Tigers. Missouri split its two Saturday games in the Northern...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska softball team could not produce the clutch hits it needed in a 6-2 loss to South Dakota State Sunday morning, as the Jackrabbits claimed the victory. Each team had seven hits in the game, but the Huskers left nine runners on base while SDSU only left three.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (seminoles.com) — The Florida State softball team (4-0) completed an undefeated weekend in the JoAnne Graf Classic with an 8-2 win over Loyola (2-2) and a run-rule 11-0 win over Kennesaw State (1-2). No. 6 Florida State 8, Loyola 2. Emma Wilson started on the mound for...
On Saturday, Alabama Softball picked up two more wins after a doubleheader matchup against Oregon State and No. 9 Arizona in the Candrea Classic. The Tide opened up the season with an 11-0 run-rule win over Southern Utah and is now off to a 3-0 start. The reigning SEC Champs...
Game One (2-0 Cajuns, 1-0) After getting two hits in the first inning, the Ragin Cajuns would get their only two runs for the game in the second inning. After having runners on second and third with one out to Alexa Langeliers and a second out with Stormy Kotzelnick. Kramer Eschete doubled to left field to send in Maddie Hayden from third and Kayla Falterman in from second for the win.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (February 13, 2022) – Howard University softball team finished the weekend on a high note, knocking off North Carolina A&T State (NCAT) in the night cap, 12-8. HU dropped the morning contest to Robert Morris (RMU), 8-0 (f/5). GAME TWO (Howard 12, NCAT 8) HU pounded out...
Missouri men’s golf posted a two-round score of 5-over 565 on Saturday at the Florida Gator Invitational in Gainesville, Florida, where it was led by Yu-Ta Tsai. Tsai posted a first-round 3-under 67 at Mark Bostick Golf Course that included a three-hole stretch of consecutive birdies that contributed to a total of four on the round.
Missouri men and women's swim and dive hope to lock in NCAA Championship berths. Missouri men's and women's swim and dive are focused on qualifying more athletes for the NCAA Championships as they compete in the SEC Championship meet.
With their first meet of the season back in October, it has been a long grind for Missouri's men's and women's swim and dive teams to get to where they are today. With the first day of the SEC Championships on Tuesday at the University of Tennessee Aquatics Center, the work these teams have put in over the season has paid off. For the fifth time this season, both teams are ranked in the top 20 in the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) poll. The men's team finished at 14th, and the women finished at 19th.
The North Carolina softball team (1-0, 0-0) won its season opener 1-0 against George Washington (0-1, 0-0) in the Tar Heels’ first game of the Carolina Classic. Both teams struggled to find their rhythm at bat in the first two innings of their seasons. The two teams only managed to get to its third hitter in their respective batting rotation once in the first two innings.
Missouri wrestling will be coming back to Columbia with a big win over No. 13 Arizona State as it defeated the Sun Devils 19-14 on Saturday in Tempe, Arizona. The Tigers came into this match riding high from their comeback win over Big 12 rival Oklahoma State, while Arizona State looked to extend its five match winning streak.
PORTLAND, Texas – Henderson State came just short of claiming its first win of the season in the first game of the Portland Tournament against the Texas A&M-International Dust Devils, 5-3, before falling to the St. Mary Rattlers, 13-1. Monica Monreal registered two hits and three RBIs on the day, including her third homerun of the season in the first game. Freshman Jordyn Holland saw her first hits of her career in the day's second game, claiming a double and a single, along with grabbing a stolen base in the effort.
After two Saturday rounds where Missouri was as high as fifth on the leaderboard , the Tigers ran into problems Sunday and finished 12th in the Florida Gator Invitational . Missouri shot a final round score of 12-over 292 to bring the Tigers' total to 857 on the tournament.
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Kylan Boswell felt right at home over the weekend. The Champaign-Urbana native and 5-star basketball recruit officially visited Illinois, watching the Illini beat Northwestern on Sunday. The coveted prospect grew up in Champaign-Urbana, before moving out west to attend high school. The Class of 2023 guard currently attends Compass Prep in Chandler, […]
BENTONVILLE, Ar — A split day of ups and downs ended with a clutch-character-building win to end a four-game skid and close out the Alvy Early Memorial Classic. Griffon Softball fell 6-2 to Arkansas Monticello to open Sunday's slate up. It's MWSU's third-straight loss vs. the Weevils. Their last win came on Feb. 8, 2021 in a 4-1 victory.
NORFOLK, Va. – The Hartford softball team dropped its final game at the NSU-Hampton Classic against the Pirates of Hampton, 13-0, this morning. With the loss, the Hawks fall to 1-4 on the season. The Pirates improve to 2-1 early on in the season. HAMPTON 13, HARTFORD 0 (5)
