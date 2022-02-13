ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MU softball escapes with a win against Liberty

By Chris Blake
 1 day ago

The win would not come easy for Missouri, even if it looked like it would for a brief moment.

For the third time in as many days, the Tigers entered the sixth inning in a tie game. For the second time in those three games, they won.

No. 11 Missouri staved off No. 24 Liberty’s comeback attempt to end the Northern Lights Invitational with a 6-5 win Sunday.

Tied 2-2 in the top of the sixth, Missouri coach Larissa Anderson played all her cards. Anderson used freshman Maddie Snider to pinch run for Kim Wert, who had led off the inning with a single. With runners on first and second and one out, Anderson again opted for a lineup switch, pinch hitting Gabi Deters for Megan Moll.

Deters grounded to the left side of the infield, but Snider beat the force out at third, leaving everybody safe and loading the bases for Emma Raabe.

But Anderson scratched another name off her lineup card, sending Riley Frizell out to hit for Raabe. Down to her last strike, Frizell laced a ground ball between the shortstop and third baseman, scoring Snider and Hannah McGivern and giving Missouri a 4-2 lead.

Later in the inning, Brooke Wilmes was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, scoring the Tigers’ fifth run of the day. Jenna Laird walked to bring home another free run and extend the lead to four.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Flames did away with any Missouri plans for a leisurely win. It took three batters for Liberty to cut the Tigers’ lead in half when the Flames scored two runs on a Raye Green single to right center.

The messy inning continued for Missouri. Lilly Heidorn — who was pinch running for Green — advanced to second on a wild pitch. She scored from second on Frizell’s two-out fielding error at first.

Missouri led 6-5, and the stage was set for another high-stress ending.

The Flames built on their momentum in the top of the seventh, retiring the Tigers in order.

In the bottom of the seventh, Missouri initially looked unnerved. Right fielder Alex Honnold made a highlight-reel catch in foul territory to capture the first of three outs needed to end the game.

The inning then began to unravel for Missouri.

A one-out single chased Emma Nichols from the game. Laurin Krings walked the first batter she faced, moving the tying run to second. Wert’s error on the next play marked the Tigers’ third of the contest and loaded the bases with one out.

Green stepped up to the plate with another chance to put runs on the board for Liberty. Surrounded by Flames on the bases, Laird gobbled up Green’s grounder at shortstop and fired home to cut down the runner on a force out and preserve the Tigers’ one-run lead.

Krings whiffed Liberty’s eighth hitter, Rachel Craine, on a 2-2 count to end the game, and Missouri eked out a win against its ranked opponent.

With a win in their final game of the weekend, the Tigers improved to 3-2.

Missouri men and women's swim and dive hope to lock in NCAA Championship berths

With their first meet of the season back in October, it has been a long grind for Missouri's men's and women's swim and dive teams to get to where they are today. With the first day of the SEC Championships on Tuesday at the University of Tennessee Aquatics Center, the work these teams have put in over the season has paid off. For the fifth time this season, both teams are ranked in the top 20 in the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA)...
MISSOURI STATE
Prodanov, Fisher set Missouri indoor records at Tyson Invitational

Missouri track and field opened the second day of competition at the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, breaking program records. Juniors Martin Prodanov and Arianna Fisher punched their names at the top of their respective events in program history as the Tigers hit 23 new personal records Saturday. Prodanov outkicked his opponents in the last 100 meters of the men’s mile, finishing first in the event with a PR of...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
No. 10 Missouri wrestling takes down No. 13 Arizona State on the road

Missouri wrestling will be coming back to Columbia with a big win over No. 13 Arizona State as it defeated the Sun Devils 19-14 on Saturday in Tempe, Arizona. The Tigers came into this match riding high from their comeback win over Big 12 rival Oklahoma State, while Arizona State looked to extend its five match winning streak. The biggest story of the night was the return of No. 13...
TEMPE, AZ
MU softball bounces back, nearly sweeps doubleheader

No. 11 Missouri and No. 13 Virginia Tech played out one of the most thrilling games of the young college softball season Saturday. With the help of All-American pitcher Keely Rochard, the Hokies edged out a 4-3 win over the Tigers. Missouri split its two Saturday games in the Northern Lights Invitational, cruising to an 8-1 victory against Wisconsin in its first match before falling to Virginia Tech. The Tigers looked much more like the team with World Series aspirations than the one that showed...
COLLEGE SPORTS
MU men's golf struggles in final round of Florida Gator Invitational; Tsai ties for eighth

After two Saturday rounds where Missouri was as high as fifth on the leaderboard , the Tigers ran into problems Sunday and finished 12th in the Florida Gator Invitational . Missouri shot a final round score of 12-over 292 to bring the Tigers' total to 857 on the tournament. Of the five Missouri golfers contributing to the team score, Yu-ta Tsai had the best performance with a final round 69...
GOLF
Tsai, Terblanche pace MU men's golf on day one of Florida Gator Invitational

Missouri men’s golf posted a two-round score of 5-over 565 on Saturday at the Florida Gator Invitational in Gainesville, Florida, where it was led by Yu-Ta Tsai. Tsai posted a first-round 3-under 67 at Mark Bostick Golf Course that included a three-hole stretch of consecutive birdies that contributed to a total of four on the round. He followed up his first-round performance with a second-round 71 that gives him a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
