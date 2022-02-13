ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellness-Focused Caribbean Resorts

TravelPulse
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLet's face it: the winter after the New Year isn't easy. Bad weather, less holiday breaks and the pandemic can combine to make a cocktail of stress, anxiety and winter blues that can be difficult to shake. If you're...

www.travelpulse.com

natureworldnews.com

Tourists Flocked to Witness This Amazing Desert Oasis in Peru

The only natural desert oasis in South America is buried among Peru's greatest sand dunes in a vast desert. Huacachina, right behind Machu Picchu, is one of Peru's most popular tourist destinations, and it's home to fantastic local mythology. Huacachina's Legend. According to Huacachina's legend, the oasis was created by...
WORLD
cruisehive.com

Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Changes Itinerary Due to Berthing Conflict

Guests boarding Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas on January 22, 2022, have already been advised of itinerary changes for their sailing. Unlike recent sailings that have been troubled with port cancellations, however, the changes for Allure of the Seas are only a rearranging of the planned ports of call on the original itinerary.
TRAVEL
Travel + Leisure

French Polynesia Is Known for Its Stunning Beaches and Resorts — but a Younger Generation Is Working to Highlight Its Rich Traditions

We were standing ankle-deep in a lagoon off the island of Raiatea when my guide, Tahiarii Yoram Pariente, spotted a pod of dolphins playing about 300 feet offshore. The sky had spat rain for the 45 minutes since we'd arrived at Taputapuatea, a complex of seaside marae—massive, rectangular platforms hewn from stone a thousand years ago—and we had the place largely to ourselves. The whole time, Pariente, one of French Polynesia's last traditional navigators, kept circling back to the concept of mana. He was mid-soliloquy when the frolicking dolphins appeared. He smiled in satisfaction, as if the creatures had confirmed the sacred power of this spot.
WORLD
Travel + Leisure

This Popular Flight App Is Now Offering Vacation Home Rentals, Too

Travel app Hopper is getting into the vacation home rental business, launching a new option for travelers looking to get away, the company shared with Travel + Leisure. Live now on the latest iOS version, and coming to Android soon, Hopper Homes, will introduce a new selection of short-term home rentals that travelers can book in the same app they look for flight, hotel, or car rental deals.
CELL PHONES
Travel + Leisure

This Brand-new Tahiti Resort Has the Island's Largest Pool — With a Swim-up Bar, Cabanas, and Incredible Sunset Views

While French Polynesia may conjure images of dreamy overwater bungalows, Bora Bora beaches, and quaint islets, there's a lot more to explore and experience in this heavenly South Pacific archipelago, starting with the main island of Tahiti. Home to French Polynesia's capital, Papeete, the island is bustling with activity, with local culture, history, and stunning black-sand beaches on full display. And now, Hilton is giving travelers another reason to put Tahiti on their wish list: the brand-new Hilton Hotel Tahiti, which officially opened Dec. 1, 2021.
LIFESTYLE
travelnoire.com

Guide To Colombia's Rosario Islands

Visitors to Cartagena, Colombia may find themselves seeking a break from the hustle and bustle of the vibrant city. For the discerning traveler, the beaches of Cartagena leave something to be desired. Those looking for turquoise waters, lush mangroves, and white sand beaches can head to the nearby Rosario Islands, or Islas del Rosario, a beautiful archipelago of 28 islands. Not sure how to get there or even what to do once you arrive? Keep reading. TN‘s guide to Colombia’s Rosario Islands will help you plan your ideal getaway!
TRAVEL
WTOP

Best Hotels in 2022: New rankings include a few in DC

Whether you’re plotting a winter getaway or making plans for what will hopefully be a post-pandemic adventure, help arrived Tuesday in the form of U.S. News & World Report’s rankings of the best hotels. “The travel industry has faced many disruptions over the past two years, highlighting the...
LIFESTYLE
businesstraveller.com

Westin Hotels and Resorts launches wellness focused 'Let's Rise' campaign

Westin Hotels and Resorts today announced the launch of the wellness-focused “Let’s Rise” campaign to motivate locals and travellers alike to regain control and enhance their well-being when they travel. With use of the unifying line “We are All Risers”, this campaign celebrates a community of achievers and reinforces the brand’s commitment to our guests’ holistic sense of well-being around the clock.
LIFESTYLE
Phoenix New Times

Phoenix's Best Caribbean Restaurants

Phoenix may not be the first place you think of when dreaming of jerk chicken with a side of Jamaican rice and peas or braised oxtail stew with deep-fried plantain. But Caribbean cuisine has slowly become a staple in the Valley's food scene. From casual, affordable eats, to courtyard dining in historical surroundings, it's easy to satisfy those island food cravings. Here's our list of the top Caribbean spots in the area.
PHOENIX, AZ
Henry County Daily Herald

5 drivable destinations in the United States

(Family Features) During the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, road trip travel saw a surge, followed by the return of air travel when cases started declining. Now, with COVID-19 continuing to affect daily life, travelers are returning attention to drivable destinations as a way to avoid unpredictable delays and ensure their vacation plans continue without disruption.
TRAVEL
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Panama's Buenaventura Golf & Beach Resort Makes Wellness A Priority

The Buenaventura Golf & Beach Resort, a top-rated destination resort and beach community located in the serene Riviera Pacifica two hours from Panama City, invites travelers to indulge in time to themselves for rest and reflection with its new wellness package. Set amid a lush tropical background, The Buenaventura is...
YOGA
Travel + Leisure

11 Best All-inclusive Resorts in the Dominican Republic for Your Next Worry-free Getaway

The Dominican Republic is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the Caribbean. Resorts, golf courses, white-sand beaches, natural beauty, wildlife, climate, and a diverse population make it a fascinating place to visit. The country's eight airports include Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ), with direct flights from over 28 countries and 96 cities around the world.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Emerald Cruises Launches Two-Week Bonus Sale

Those who’d like to book a 2022 or 2023 river or yacht cruise from Emerald Cruises can now save up to $1,000 per couple with the line’s 2-Week Bonus Sale, available to book February 14-25. The sale can be combined with the line’s other sale for added savings....
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

Club Med To Open 17 New Resorts by 2024

Club Med has announced that it will open seventeen new all-inclusive resorts by 2024, in desirable destinations across the globe. The brand will open its first new resort in the U.S. in more than twenty years in 2024 with the opening of Club Med Utah. Located in Snowbasin outside of Salt Lake City, the resort will become the first North American mountain resort to be part of the brand’s Exclusive Collection, which offers 5-star accommodation and dining.
LIFESTYLE

