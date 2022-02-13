Wellness-Focused Caribbean Resorts

While French Polynesia may conjure images of dreamy overwater bungalows, Bora Bora beaches, and quaint islets, there's a lot more to explore and experience in this heavenly South Pacific archipelago, starting with the main island of Tahiti. Home to French Polynesia's capital, Papeete, the island is bustling with activity, with local culture, history, and stunning black-sand beaches on full display. And now, Hilton is giving travelers another reason to put Tahiti on their wish list: the brand-new Hilton Hotel Tahiti, which officially opened Dec. 1, 2021.
