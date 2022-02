Following its team-up with Telfar, Canadian brand Moose Knuckles has now joined forces with Eckhaus Latta for another fashion-forward partnership. Comprising 10 pieces, the capsule designed by Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta fuses the bicoastal label’s aesthetic with Moose Knuckles’ functional outerwear. “Mike and Zoe are incredible, fearless creatives, who inspired us with their beautiful work centered around craft and community. We saw a synergy there with Moose Knuckles, as we too strive to deliver our community fearless, functionable fashion,” Joseph McGee, the vice president of women’s design at Moose Knuckles shared in a statement. Eckhaus and Latta added: “It’s always exciting for us to collaborate with a brand whose products are focused on a specific materiality and design vernacular. We’ve never made puffers, so the opportunity to explore this language with Moose Knuckles was really appealing — they are very open to experimentation.”

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 14 DAYS AGO