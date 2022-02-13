MU softball escapes with a win against Liberty

The win would not come easy for Missouri, even if it looked like it would for a brief moment.

For the third time in as many days, the Tigers entered the sixth inning in a tie game. For the second time in those three games, they won.

No. 11 Missouri staved off No. 24 Liberty’s comeback attempt to end the Northern Lights Invitational with a 6-5 win Sunday.

Tied 2-2 in the top of the sixth, Missouri coach Larissa Anderson played all her cards. Anderson used freshman Maddie Snider to pinch run for Kim Wert, who had led off the inning with a single. With runners on first and second and one out, Anderson again opted for a lineup switch, pinch hitting Gabi Deters for Megan Moll.

Deters grounded to the left side of the infield, but Snider beat the force out at third, leaving everybody safe and loading the bases for Emma Raabe.

But Anderson scratched another name off her lineup card, sending Riley Frizell out to hit for Raabe. Down to her last strike, Frizell laced a ground ball between the shortstop and third baseman, scoring Snider and Hannah McGivern and giving Missouri a 4-2 lead.

Later in the inning, Brooke Wilmes was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, scoring the Tigers’ fifth run of the day. Jenna Laird walked to bring home another free run and extend the lead to four.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Flames did away with any Missouri plans for a leisurely win. It took three batters for Liberty to cut the Tigers’ lead in half when the Flames scored two runs on a Raye Green single to right center.

The messy inning continued for Missouri. Lilly Heidorn — who was pinch running for Green — advanced to second on a wild pitch. She scored from second on Frizell’s two-out fielding error at first.

Missouri led 6-5, and the stage was set for another high-stress ending.

The Flames built on their momentum in the top of the seventh, retiring the Tigers in order.

In the bottom of the seventh, Missouri initially looked unnerved. Right fielder Alex Honnold made a highlight-reel catch in foul territory to capture the first of three outs needed to end the game.

The inning then began to unravel for Missouri.

A one-out single chased Emma Nichols from the game. Laurin Krings walked the first batter she faced, moving the tying run to second. Wert’s error on the next play marked the Tigers’ third of the contest and loaded the bases with one out.

Green stepped up to the plate with another chance to put runs on the board for Liberty. Surrounded by Flames on the bases, Laird gobbled up Green’s grounder at shortstop and fired home to cut down the runner on a force out and preserve the Tigers’ one-run lead.

Krings whiffed Liberty’s eighth hitter, Rachel Craine, on a 2-2 count to end the game, and Missouri eked out a win against its ranked opponent.

With a win in their final game of the weekend, the Tigers improved to 3-2.