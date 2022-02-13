ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Huskies Fall Short Against No. 13 Florida

gohuskies.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wisc. – The Huskies were not quite able to break through on the final day of play at the ITA National Team Indoor Championships at Wisconsin's Nielsen Tennis Center. As with each of the past two days, UW was fighting hard and leading or tied on several courts when its...

gohuskies.com

gohuskies.com

Huskies Sweep Portland State 7-0

SEATTLE, Wash.— The Washington men's tennis team beat Portland State 7-0 in the dual match. The Huskies (8-0) are still undefeated this season as they go into ITA National Men's Team Indoor Championships, next weekend. Washington men's tennis hasn't been 8-0 since 2003. "We are going to rest up...
SEATTLE, WA
AllUtes

Runnin' Utes lose closely contested battle to Colorado

Marco Anthony, Utah Basketball — Courtesy of Utah Athletics. The Runnin’ Utes dropped yet another conference matchup after a closely contested and heartbreaking loss to the Colorado Buffaloes in Boulder. Despite a monster first half by Branden Carlson and some impressive performances by Gabe Madsen and Marco Anthony in the second, Utah went cold down the stretch and lost to the Buffaloes 81-76.
BOULDER, CO
abc17news.com

Conner leads No. 6 Arizona women past Arizona State 62-58

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cate Reese had 17 points, Madi Conner scored a career-high 16 off the bench and No. 6 Arizona used stifling defense in the second half to beat visiting Arizona State 62-58. The Wildcats (18-4, 8-4 Pac-12) avenged an 81-77 loss at ASU on Friday night by holding the Sun Devils to 36.4 percent shooting in the second half, including 33.3 percent in the fourth quarter. Reese was 7 of 10 from the field and Conner was 7 of 12, including two 3-pointers, as Arizona shot a season-high 58.1 percent. Two days after the teams combined for 52 fouls and 69 free throw attempts, foul trouble plagued both teams throughout. So did turnovers, with each team giving it away more than 20 times.
TUCSON, AZ
floridagators.com

Gators' Comeback Attempt Falls Short Against No. 11 Ohio State

MADISON, Wis. – Saturday's opening round of the consolation draw at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Indoor National Championships featured a tightly-contested match between No. 13 Florida women's tennis and No. 11 Ohio State. Trailing 3-2 late in the match, the Gators (6-2, 0-0 SEC) were able to even the...
TENNIS
seattlepi.com

No. 4 Arizona shakes sluggish start, routs Washington 92-68

SEATTLE (AP) — Down by 14 early on the road in a raucous building, the last thing No. 4 Arizona was going to do was panic. Once the Wildcats started rolling Saturday, they added even more evidence why they are one of the best teams in the country. “It...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Gonzaga back at No. 1 in AP Top 25; Wyoming enters poll

Gonzaga has reclaimed the No. 1 ranking in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll, while Providence climbed into the top 10 and Wyoming earned its first ranking in more than seven years. Mark Few’s Bulldogs earned 56 of 60 first-place votes in Monday’s poll to swap positions with Auburn,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
lincolnnewsnow.com

Comeback falls short for Silex girls against Marion County

Silex, Mo. – Trailing by 10 points at halftime, and by 12 entering the final quarter, Silex mounted a furious fourth-quarter rally against Marion County in front of the home fans. Unfortunately, it was not to be, as a last-second shot fell just short in a 52-50 loss to...
SILEX, MO
AllUtes

How to watch the Runnin' Utes vs Colorado

Gabe Madsen, Utah Basketball — Courtesy of Utah Athletics. The University of Utah men’s basketball team (9-15, 2-12 Pac-12) have now lost 11 of their last 12 after a strong 8-4 start. The Utes now travel to Boulder to face the Colorado Buffaloes (14-9, 6-7 Pac-12). Both teams are coming off a blowout win against Oregon State and losses to Oregon, but with neither team likely to earn bids to “The Big Dance” without winning the Pac-12 Tournament, this matchup on Saturday will be a battle of two teams trying to right the ship.
BOULDER, CO
KXLY

Cougars go cold again, drop game to ASU

PULLMAN, Wash. — With just three seconds left in the game, Noah Williams inbound pass was intercepted by Arizona State’s Luther Muhammad to seal the game for the Sun Devils and giving Washington State their second straight loss. The Cougars had yet another miserable night shooting from the...
PULLMAN, WA
lootpress.com

Prep Basketball: Spartans’ upset bid falls short against Jefferson

Fairlea – Greenbrier East has been known to create nightmares for opposing teams from behind the 3-point line inside Spartan Gym. Saturday afternoon the visitors from Jefferson County turned the tables on the normally reliable Spartans. Knocking down five long balls in the second quarter, Class AAAA No. 2...
BASKETBALL
University of Connecticut

Huskies Fall To Providence Friday Night

STORRS, Conn. – The University of Connecticut women's hockey team fell to Providence College Friday night by a score of 2-1. With the loss, UConn falls to 21-7-3 on the season. The First period began with UConn firing on all cylinders. One minute and 30 seconds into the game...
PROVIDENCE, RI
allsportstucson.com

A look at Arizona’s top performers after Candrea Classic

Hanah Bowen rebounded from her tough outing against Alabama on Saturday night and pitched a seven-inning 1-0 victory over New Mexico for No. 9 Arizona on Sunday in the final day of the Candrea Classic at Hillenbrand Stadium. Bowen (2-1) allowed only two hits while striking out four and walking...
ARIZONA STATE
WPRI 12 News

Feb. 14 WPRI College Hoops Column: Cooley’s starting 9

(WPRI) – It was after a win at St. John’s on the first of the month that Ed Cooley first mentioned it. In light of being a stone’s throw from Manhattan, 14.8 miles from Yankee Stadium to be exact, Cooley drew a parallel to one of baseball’s greatest. He compared his fifth year, senior guard Al Durham’s clutchness at the free throw line late in […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
allsportstucson.com

Arizona softball routs Southern Utah again ahead of showdown with Alabama

No. 9 Arizona heads into its showdown with No. 2 Alabama on Saturday with two decisive wins over Southern Utah, including Friday night’s 15-0 five-inning victory in the first day of the Candrea Classic at Hillenbrand Stadium. The Wildcats (2-0) outscored Southern Utah 37-1 in the first two games...
TUCSON, AZ
calbears.com

Cal Falls At No. 8 Stanford 4-0

STANFORD, Calif. – California men's tennis fell to eighth-ranked Stanford, 4-0, on Saturday afternoon at the Taube Family Tennis Center. The Cardinal clinched its win when top-ranked Arthur Fery defeated Cal senior Yuta Kikuchi in singles. Cal's record fell to 3-3 after the nonconference Big Slam, while Stanford improved...
STANFORD, CA
chicowildcats.com

Potent day at the plate powers Wildcats to two Desert Stinger wins

TUCSON, Ariz.—Thanks to a sizzling offense that cranked out a combined 29 hits on the day, the Chico State softball team got the Desert Stinger Tournament off to an impressive start Friday, winning a pair of games at Lincoln Park in Tucson, Arizona. The Wildcats came from behind in the opener to edge Central Washington 6-5 in eight innings, followed by a six inning, 10-0 rout of Regis University (Colo.), raising the 'Cats record to 6-1 on the young season.
CHICO, CA
gostanford.com

Card Beats Beavers in Corvallis

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) - Freshman Harrison Ingram had 16 points, a career-high nine assists and six rebounds, Spencer Jones had 15 points and eight rebounds and Stanford beat Oregon State 76-65 on Saturday night. Jaiden Delaire scored 14 points and Maxime Raynaud added 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting for Stanford...
CORVALLIS, OR

