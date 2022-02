Bismarck, ND – The No. 6 Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs traveled to face off against the University of Mary Marauders. The Bulldogs could not overcome a poor shooting night and lost their third game of the season 75-71. The Bulldogs started the game hot from the floor as they jumped out to an early 8-0 lead in the first half. The Bulldogs continued their hot start as they extended their lead to 11-4 thanks to aJoshua Brown three-pointer. Mary fought back however as they battled back to tie the game up at 11-11 with 15:09 remaining in the first half. The Bulldogs responded to the Marauders run with a Charlie Katona three-pointer to take a 14-11 lead. Teams proceeded to trade baskets out of the first media timeout as neither team could pull away. The Marauders went on to hit back-to-back three-pointers to take a 25-16 first half lead. The Marauders continued their hot run as they held on to a double-digit lead with 6:52 remaining in the first half. The Bulldogs continued to struggle down the stretch as they could not find a rhythm on the offensive end of the floor. A Charlie Katona dunk cut the Bulldogs deficit down to 39-28 with 3:00 minutes remaining in the half. Drew Blair followed that up with a fast break layup to get the deficit back to under 10 points with 2:07 remaining in the half. The Marauders once again responded with a short run to get their lead back up to 15 points as they led 45-30 with 1:28 remaining. The Bulldogs could not cut their deficit down the stretch as they trailed 45-32 at halftime. The Bulldogs shot 11-33 (33.3%) from the field and 3-16 (18.8%) from three-point range. The Marauders shot 18-33 (54.5%) from the field and 7-16 (43.8%) from three-point range.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO