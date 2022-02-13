Career Performance from Biondi Defends VyStar Gators Invitational Title
By Matthew Hutchison
floridagators.com
1 day ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - With Fred Biondi's family on the course, he gave them a weekend to remember as he helped lead the Florida men's golf team to its third consecutive Vystar Gators Invitational title on Sunday. The Gators won the 45th annual event for the 28th time in program...
Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
TAMPA – No. 6 Florida handily defeated South Florida 12-0 early Sunday afternoon on the final day of the USF – Rawlings Invitational. The three-hit shutout was the third time this weekend that UF held opponents scoreless. The Gators (4-0) picked up another solid pitching performance from its...
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The weather in North Central Florida may be chilly and wet, but the action in the high school boys soccer playoffs was hot and heavy. The Gainesville Hurricanes (15-0-2) were able to edge New Smyrna Beach (13-5-3) 1-0 in regulation, thanks to Jean Mairena’s lone goal in the 87th minute of the Class 5A Region 2 Semifinal match.
From Jackson to Paxon, and from Bradford to Fletcher, the playoff road is now complete for Northeast Florida. The Florida High School Athletic Association announced the bracket assignments for the 2022 boys basketball tournament, which tips off Thursday night across the Sunshine State. For six Jacksonville-area teams (Ponte Vedra, Riverside,...
A.J. Harris, one of the top cornerbacks in the 2023 recruiting cycle, will return to Gainesville on March 19 for his second visit to the University of Florida, according to Gators Online. Harris first met with new head coach Billy Napier and his growing staff on Jan. 22. The hiring...
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Steady play through 36 holes has UNCW's Lansdon Robbins tied for 21st overall at the Gator Invitational on Saturday at the Mark Bostic Golf Course. Host Florida, which is ranked 31st in the nation, carries a 14-stroke lead over third-ranked Oklahoma State heading into the final round on Sunday.
The 21st ranked LSU men’s golf team will resume its 2021-22 season this weekend as they head to Gainesville, Fla., for the Gators Invitational. The two-day, 54-hole tournament will feature 36 holes of play on Saturday, and the final 18 holes of play will be contested on Sunday. The Mark Bostick Course will play as a par 70 at a distance of 6,701 yards. Saturday’s shotgun start will go off at 6:45 a.m. CT, and Sunday’s final round will start at 7 a.m. CT.
Jonathan Yaun posted a season low 18-hole total on Sunday to secure a top-30 finish in the 2022 Gator Invitational. Fueled by five birdies on the day, the “Sunshine State” native carded a 2-under par 68 to finish the Florida-hosted tournament tied for 28th place with an overall score of 3-over par 213 (73-70-68).
Three takeaways from Kentucky basketball’s 78-57 win over the Florida Gators on Saturday at Rupp Arena. 1. TyTy Washington gives the Big Blue Nation a big scare. With just under 13 minutes remaining, Washington’s legs got caught underneath Florida’s Brandon McKissic, who was diving for a loose ball. In obvious pain, Washington was able to pull his legs out from underneath the Gator. After a few seconds, the freshman guard was able to get up. Unable to put weight on his left leg, however, Washington hopped the length of the floor and then into the tunnel leading to the locker room.
The University of Florida won the 45th annual Gators Invitational for the third-straight year, and for the 28th time in program history Sunday at Mark Bostick Golf Course in Gainseville. The Gators -- paced by Fred Biondi's record-tying 14-under winning score -- posted 28-under (812) to win by 12 strokes...
Across 26 of 32 teams, there are 47 former Gators in the NFL. The role each player holds varies. Some have nailed down starting jobs, while others fill slots on practice squads. Nevertheless, the pipeline from Gainesville to the NFL is alive and well. The 2022 Super Bowl features a...
MADISON, Wis. – Florida women's tennis concluded their stay at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Indoor National Championships with a top 20 victory, defeating No. 16 Washington 4-0 on Sunday morning. The Gators (7-2, 0-0 SEC) got off to a strong start in the Nielsen Tennis Complex, making quick work...
LOS ANGELES – Super Bowl LVI is set to kickoff Sunday in Los Angeles and for the 20th year in a row, Florida will be represented at the big game as five former Gators are set to compete for a world championship. The Gators have had a player in...
A quick breakdown of Saturday's loss at Lexington. WHAT HAPPENED: Forward Oscar Tshiebwe scored 27 points, grabbed 19 rebounds, carded three steals, two assists and was an absolutely beastly force in the post in the fifth-ranked Wildcats victory Saturday at sold-out Rupp Arena. Tshiebwe, the 6-foot-9, 255-pound transfer from West Virginia and nation's leader in rebounds, hit 11 of 18 shots, five of six free throws, grabbed 10 boards on the offensive end and played every bit to his status as leading contender for 2022 Southeastern Conference Player of the Year and first-team All American. UK, meanwhile, looked every bit the part of a national-title contender in winning its sixth straight and improving to 15-0 at home. The Cats started the game on fire, hitting eight of their first 10 shots, including a trio of 3-pointers by guard Kellen Grady (15 points) and jumped to a 20-6 lead less than six minutes in. Playing from that far behind so early is hardly a recipe for success at Rupp, but the Gators managed to make things interesting. While UK cooled off, missing nine of its next 10 shots, UF went on a 15-2 run to get within a point, 22-21, but ultimately trailed by five at halftime. Then came a 13-2 blitz by Kentucky to open the half and, in a three-plus-minute blink, the Gators were quickly down 16 and never got closer than eight the rest of the way. UF, in losing its first in the last five games, got 18 points and seven rebounds from forward Colin Castleton, who was the lone Gator to reach double-figure scoring. Fifth-year senior point guard Tyree Appleby left the game in the first half after aggravating the bruised hamstring he suffered Wednesday against Georgia. Appleby tried to go a few minutes in the second half, but left the game for good. Florida shot 44 percent for the game and made just five of 22 from the 3-point line, while the Kentucky, which leads the SEC in scoring, field-goal percentage and 3-point percentage, shot 46.6 percent for the game (51.5 in the second half) and knocked down 10 of 27 from distance. The Cats crushed the Gators on the glass, 41-25, including 18-5 on the offensive end. Tshiebwe, alone, doubled up UF on the offensive end (10-5).
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — This time, it was his turn. His turn to raise his arms in triumph. His turn to pose for winner photos. His turn to be called champion. Fred Biondi took his spin late Sunday afternoon at Mark Bostick Golf Course, where he scorched the Gators' home course over three rounds in two days.
ALBANY — Colbe Tappe pinned all three of his opponents to finish 3-0 and capture first place at 132 for the Staples-Motley Cardinals at the Albany Purple Pride Invite Friday, Feb. 11. Steven Petrich finished third at 220 after pinning his opponent in the third place match. Staples-Motley finished...
The Weir High boys varsity bowling team won the Eastern Ohio Bowling League Baker Tournament bringing the travel trophy back to Weir High. Their 10 game total of 2038 was over 500 pins better than second place. Weir won the inaugural tournament in 2019. There was no tournament last season due to COVID-19 restrictions. Members of the team that celebrated are, from left, David Bloomer, Josh Byers, Ryan Dunmyer, Coach Charlie Whiteman, coach Bob Babinchak, Evan Baldauf, Shane Arnold, and Jackson Parsons. (Contributed photo)
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – — The FAU men's golf team wrapped up competition at the Florida Gators VyStar Invitational on Sunday. As a team, the Owls finished in 10th out of 15 with a +16 score. FAU made up some ground on day two after sitting in 13th place after Saturday's action.
After losing its season stroke average leader and getting off a tough start during the morning, No. 24 Liberty rebounded during the afternoon flight at the Gator Invitational. Liberty’s Kieran Vincent, a 2021 All-American and the team leader in season stroke average (71.67), had to withdraw prior to play getting underway on Saturday morning, leaving the Flames with four golfers for 36 holes of play.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jon Hopkins carded a third-round 67 to pace the FGCU men's golf team to a sixth place finish at the VyStar Gators Invitational on Sunday at the Bostick Golf Course. The Eagles picked up four top-60 wins over the weekend as they finished ahead of No. 23 LSU, No. 24 Liberty, No. 42 Missouri, and No. 59 UCF.
