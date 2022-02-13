Watch: William Shatner And Patrick Stewart Featured In Super Bowl Commercials

[Prodigy spoiler talk starts at 07:08 / Discovery review starts at 16:57]. Tony and Laurie talk about the legacy of VFX legend Douglas Trumball and the way Star Trek: Picard plans to tribute him, take a look at how Michelle Yeoh’s popularity could affect the plans for the Section 31 show, and give an update on The Orville: New Horizons‘ new premiere date and just-released opening teaser. They chat about Tony’s recent and delightfully nerdy interview with Prodigy producer Aaron Waltke and round up the latest comments on the show from the Hageman brothers. After a look at Out magazine’s cover stories on members of the Discovery cast, they review the new, post-hiatus episode of the Star Trek: Discovery, “All In.” They wrap up with a Star Wars/Star Trek crossword crossover and a fun video about Doug Jones’ creature-filled career.

