This watercolor—a man practicing his stroke in the enclosure of an upscale garden—is untitled and undated. It was painted around 1950 and might be the first artwork of a Black golfer by a Black artist. “Black Americans have played the game since the 1880s but for decades were invisible to most Americans,” says Rand Jerris, who oversees the USGA Golf Museum and Library in New Jersey. “Surviving photographs or illustrations of these pioneers typically reflect white perspectives, and most early representations border on being offensive.” Jerris acquired this painting (and another) for the museum collection after stumbling across an eBay listing.

