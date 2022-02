Dreams have always been a subject of fascination. Some say they're just a jumbled projection of events from our lives that the brain plays in random order. Some interpret them to reveal what hides in their subconscious mind, trying to unravel their deepest fears and desire. Then there are others who believe that dreams aren't even our own. That they hold so much more than we understand. Some believe that dreams are a vessel, and a way of communication with one door in our world and another somewhere else. Maybe this is why our lost loved ones speak to us in our dreams, or sometimes we dream of people and things that we never experience while awake.

