Theater & Dance

‘Laurel Hell’ to break the world

By Ivan Zank
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNobody does melancholy like Mitski. Long-awaited, her newest album, “Laurel Hell,” felt like being submerged in a can of coke — fizzy, bright and spilling over the edges. As a precursor to this release, Mitski has been teasing fans with impressive singles: “Heat Lightning,” “Working for the Knife,” “Love Me More”...

Telegraph

Mitski: Laurel Hell, review: Harry Styles fans are in for a melancholic shock

In 2019, Mitski, the indie-rock singer who made her name with emotionally charged albums about the highs and lows of modern life and relationships, told her fans that she was quitting music. Only two years later, however, she’s back, and the isolation of the pandemic appears to have offered her the perfect vehicle for reinvention – if at a cost.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Middletown Press

Mitski Turns Ambiguity Into a Power Source on ‘Laurel Hell’

“Sometimes I think I am free,” Mitski sings nearly halfway through her new album, “Until I find I am back in line again.” The moment comes during “Everyone,” one of the more understated, easy-to-gloss-over numbers on Laurel Hell, a record that both buries and embeds its meaning in synthesizer sheen. If the singer-songwriter’s previous records, like 2014’s unfettered Bury Me At Makeout Creek or 2016’s breakthrough Puberty 2, introduced Mitski Miyawaki as an open-hearted chronicler of millennial malaise, her latest work is a much more emotionally tentative offering.
MUSIC
hebronhawkeye.com

Mitski’s “Laurel Hell” Album Expresses the Horrors of Fame

Mitski, a Japanese- American artist mainly known for her hit songs “Washing Machine Heart” and “Nobody” that were trending on TikTok, released a new album on Feb. 4 called “Laurel Hell”. Before I listened to the album, I was skeptical. I always thought that...
MUSIC
vinylmeplease.com

Let’s Dance Carefully Into Mitski’s Laurel Hell

Every week, we tell you about an album we think you need to spend time with. This week’s album is Laurel Hell, the forthcoming long-awaited follow-up to Mitski’s 2019 album, Be the Cowboy. “Let’s step carefully into the dark. Once we’re in, I’ll remember my way around,” Mitski...
THEATER & DANCE
CHICAGO READER

Mitski returns to music stronger than ever with Laurel Hell

In summer 2019, Mitski Miyawaki (born Mitsuki Francis Laycock) announced that she would be playing her “last show, indefinitely” that September. The singer-songwriter, composer, and multi-instrumentalist, who’d become an indie-rock phenom, later clarified that she wasn’t retiring but rather taking a hiatus—she’d spent more than five years on a grueling tour schedule and at least twice that long entirely dedicated to her craft. As she told Rolling Stone in December 2021, “I could see a future self, who would put out music for the sake of keeping the machine running. And that really scared me.” Taking a step back from your career just as your star is on the rise isn’t an easy choice, but Mitski’s return to the limelight this year has shown that refocusing and prioritizing yourself can pay off; her gorgeous new full-length, Laurel Hell, consists mostly of songs she started writing in 2018. Now based in Nashville, Mitski named the album after the flowery yet poisonous mountain laurel, which is native to the eastern and southern U.S. and can grow dense enough to be impassable—according to legend, it’s killed people who’ve tried. It’s easy to find metaphors in something beautiful but potentially dangerous (a musical career, a tumultuous relationship), and Mitski uses the concept to weave emotionally complex tales. The somber “Heat Lightning” kicks off with an intro like the Velvet Underground’s “Venus in Furs” minus all the droning, then builds into a rich, piano-flecked ballad. Written with Semisonic’s Dan Wilson, “The Only Heartbreaker” asks whether a person who makes the mistakes in a relationship might also be the only one fighting for it; it’s a pop anthem that could be the theme to a long-lost 80s movie about a small-town underdog turned local hero. Many of us have had to pause our regular lives due to the pandemic, and though Mitski’s time away was of her own choosing, Laurel Hell encourages us to see our involuntary periods of quiet reflection as incubators for future triumphs.
MUSIC
NME

Mitski – ‘Laurel Hell’ review: meta musings set to her grandest music yet

After releasing her fifth album ‘Be The Cowboy’ in 2018, Mitski found herself at an impasse. As touring wrapped up for her best record to date – a baroque blending of gothic grandeur and twisted disco – she told fans that, after a milestone show at New York’s Central Park the following year, she’d be stepping away from the stage “indefinitely”.
MUSIC
thefocus.news

Where to buy Mitski's Laurel Hell vinyl and other merch

Mitski’s album, Laurel Hell, dropped on 4 February 2022 but where can you buy the vinyl? Fans surprisingly received it even before the record was released!. Mitski’s long-awaited sixth album, Laurel Hell, has finally dropped. Not only has she blessed fans with new music, but she will also be going on tour and has released a collection of swanky merch.
BEAUTY & FASHION
rockcellarmagazine.com

Out Now: Mitski Backs the Buzz with Compelling, Alluring New Album, ‘Laurel Hell’ (Listen)

Listening to Laurel Hell, the new studio album from acclaimed indie singer/songwriter Mitski, it’s easy to understand why her upcoming North American tour is completely sold out. Her style of introspective, genre-hopping creativity is uniquely compelling, each song a focused and thematically precise exploration of emotion. Her artistry shines...
THEATER & DANCE
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Mitski goes electronic and looks inward on 'Laurel Hell'

Mitski, "Laurel Hell" (Dead Oceans) "Let's step carefully into the dark," Mitski sings to begin her new album, and continues, "Once we're in, I'll remember my way around." Strategic, sure-footed, vulnerable and prepared to face all sorts of trouble: That sums up Mitski's songwriting as it has unfolded on the albums she has been making since she was a music student in 2012. Over the decade she has chronicled yearnings, frustrations, messy romances, the life of a performer and the persistence of doubts and questions. Along the way, her music has moved through piano-centered orchestral pop, guitar-driven indie-rock and, with "Be the Cowboy" in 2018, a willingness to try for pop bangers.
MUSIC
Washington Square News

Review: On ‘Laurel Hell,’ Mitski blooms

Mitski needs to dance, and she thinks you do too. On “Laurel Hell,” her new album, she implores you to dance. You’d better dance, she says, or something’s coming for you. It came for me, she warns, and I nearly left the music industry forever. “Laurel...
MUSIC
chantillynews.org

Mitski’s ‘Laurel Hell’ warms up winter season

Known for her tear-jerking melodies accompanied by passionate lyrics, alternative and indie music artist Mitski recently delivered her sixth studio album, “Laurel Hell.” This new production is her first major project since her 2018 album, “Be the Cowboy,” which features breakout songs such as “Nobody” and “Me and My Husband.” Released on Feb. 4, fans can now listen to more of Mitski’s emotion-provoking music.
MUSIC
dbknews.com

Mitski returns with the introspective ‘Laurel Hell’

Indie rock artist Mitski released her sixth studio album Laurel Hell to fans on Friday, after taking an indefinite break from music in 2019. Her last show was in Central Park on Sept. 7 of that year, after announcing to fans it would be her “last show indefinitely.”. Now,...
LAUREL, MD
Technician Online

Mitski mourns her past self in ‘Laurel Hell’

With now six studio albums under her belt, it’s clear that ​Mitski has carved out a place in the elusive brand of sad-girl music, illustrating her struggles with identity, love and fame through poignant lyricism and imagery. Mitski has created a dreamy genre of her own — a mishmash of snappy indie pop, alternative rock and gloomy punk.
MUSIC
oswegonian.com

Mitski opens up to listeners in reflective album ‘Laurel Hell’

“Laurel Hell” by Mitski (“Two Slow Dancers”) is the artist’s sixth studio album. It was released to most music platforms on Feb. 4, 2022. The Japanese-American singer managed to include numerous musical styles into her work. The album’s songs mainly have elements of synth-pop, indie pop and electronic art styles.
MUSIC
Laredo Morning Times

Mitski Returns From a Hiatus With the Midtempo Melancholy of “Laurel Hell’: Album Review

Mitski Miyawaki’s rise through the indie rock ranks is the stuff of envy, even if she herself seems to be of two minds as to whether it should be. The 31-year-old’s most recent albums, 2016’s “Puberty 2” and 2018’s “Be the Cowboy,” earned spots on countless best-of lists, millions of streams, and TikTok meme-ification, thanks to an enthralling ability to locate unexpected wild emotions in gentle moments and deliver them in poetic yet memorable hooks. At times that adoration has felt like it has turned Mitski into an ice sculpture: her immaculately carved art deserving the gawking, while she herself becomes more idea than human, something mystic and susceptible to melt away if you get too close.
MUSIC
Vulture

The Mitskiest Laurel Hell Lyrics

Laurel Hell takes a sharp detour from the Mitski discography of the past. Ditching the lucid angst that established her as a tour de force on Puberty 2 and Bury Me at Makeout Creek, Laurel Hell leans into heavy ’80s synth, alternating between soft-sung ballads and soaring pop swells. Though less lyrically rich than her previous work, Mitski’s sixth studio album, out now, still delivers devastating lines that you can cry or dance yourself to sleep with.
MUSIC
Campus Times

Out of a two-year hiatus, Mitski explores relationships in ‘Laurel Hell’

Mitksi’s highly anticipated sixth album “Laurel Hell” has dark origins, but the atmosphere of the name aptly encompasses the album. It gets its name from large thickets of laurel that grow in southern Appalachia, which are simultaneously beautiful and ominous — the thickets can be so dense that people get hopelessly lost.
MUSIC
Paste Magazine

Mitski's Laurel Hell Succeeds in Spite of Its Identity Crisis

Mitski is always beckoning, no matter how she may recoil. Her work stacks contradictory compulsions: She wants, and wants to be wanted; at any moment, she’ll offer herself up, or be taken, or take. She has all the power, and none. She can’t have enough or be enough for even herself.
MUSIC
chimesnewspaper.com

“Laurel Hell” is another hit from Mitski

Indie singer-songwriter Mitski gained popularity from her last two albums, “Puberty 2” and “Be The Cowboy.” Her highly-anticipated follow-up “Laurel Hell” is finally here and finds her changing up her usual rock sound for a throwback to 1980s synthpop. SONGWRITING BLISS. Mitski is known...
MUSIC

