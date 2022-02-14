ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Halftime Review: Dre, Snoop and friends deliver epic show

ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LkPug_0eDaUdrd00

Dr. Dre & Co. took the weight of the hip-hop culture on the Super Bowl stage, shouldered the pressure from skeptics and delivered a strong halftime show to prove that edgy rap can work at the world’s biggest sporting events.

All it took was hip-hop’s most controversial figures — and one knee taken by music’s most prominent white rapper.

Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar were headliners along with 50 Cent as a special guest at the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday. Their collective performance is one of the best since Beyoncé and Bruno Mars’ halftime set in 2016.

Each performer offered their own element: Dre, Snoop Dogg and Lamar brought their West Coast flavor. Blige — known as the “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul” — sang and danced her heart out. 50 Cent hit the musical rewind button with “In Da Club.”

When Eminem’s turn came, he performed a couple of his hits starting with “Forgot About Dre” with Anderson .Paak playing the drums. He seemingly defied the NFL by kneeling after performing “Lose Yourself,” though the league says it knew it would happen .

Eminem stayed down on one knee for a moment while Dre sat in front of a piano and played Tupac’s “I Ain’t Mad at Cha.”

Dre, a prolific producer, kicked off the performance standing behind a sound table on top of a makeshift white house. He introduced Snoop Dogg — wearing a blue bandana outfit — who performed a few classics such as “The Next Episode” and “California Love.”

Afterward, Snoop Dogg yelled out “West Coast make some noise.” The rapper’s statement showed their unabashedly attempt to deliver a remarkable view of Southern California music — especially the lowrider cars posted on stage.

Like in his “In Da Club” music video, 50 Cent began his set upside downside wearing a white tank top.

Blige appeared on a rooftop with a slew of dancers jamming to her classic melodies “Family Affair” then performed “No More Pain.” Her set seamlessly went to the black suit-wearing Lamar who was joined by other Black men sporting same outfits as him.

After Eminem's performance, all six joined together as Dre rapped “Still Dre.” Their closing act had an array of dancers dressed in khaki outfits.

The six legendary performers – particularly Dre and Snoop Dogg – performed the clean versions of their songs for the PG crowd. It initially felt kind of weird at first, because there were several instances when a expletive word was replaced by a safer one.

On the NFL national stage, that worked to their advantage. Why? It shows that hip-hop can be performed in various versions and still be appealing to the ears.

———

This story was first published on Feb. 13, 2022. It was updated on Feb. 14, 2022, to correct the title of an “Eminem” song. It is “Lose Yourself,” not “One Shot.

Comments / 1

Related
FanSided

LeBron James dancing to the Super Bowl Halftime Show is everything (Video)

Among the many celebrities at Super Bowl LVI was Lakers star LeBron James, who was enjoying the Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show by dancing to the music. Earlier in the 2021, LeBron James was one of the many people who encouraged Odell Beckham Jr. to move to Los Angeles Rams. When OBJ arrived in November, James welcomed him with open arms.
NBA
Billboard

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar & Surprise Guest 50 Cent Deliver Epic Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg opened the set by performing "The Next Episode" while standing atop a massive multi-house structure complete with an array of dancers and parked cars. The highly anticipated 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show finally arrived on Sunday night (Feb. 13), as Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and surprise guests 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak wowed fans live from the new SoFi Stadium in California’s Inglewood.
NFL
Sporting News

Who is Mary J. Blige? Age, net worth, hometown & more to know about Super Bowl halftime performer

Everyone step aside. The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul is coming through. Mary J. Blige is set to join Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar on Sunday at SoFi Stadium for the Super Bowl 56 halftime show. The five music legends have combined for a total of 43 Grammy Awards and produced numerous hit songs, so they are expected to deliver stellar performances when the Bengals and Rams head to their locker rooms.
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Blige
Person
Tupac
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Bruno Mars
Popculture

Super Bowl 2022: NBC Broadcast Makes Embarrassing Mistake Before Kickoff

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
NFL
Deadline

Eminem Sticks It To NFL In Super Bowl Halftime Show; ‘8 Mile’ Rapper Takes A Knee During Hip-Hop Heavy Concert – Review

Hip-hop finally headlined the Super Bowl halftime today and Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar came loaded for bear to represent. By the time the white boy born Marshall Mathers took a knee in an unspoken salute to banished quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s stance against racism and police violence, it was clear that this was not your Grandad’s classic rock show-and-tell. In fact, looks like the NFL just got tackled on its big day by five deft icons who decided not to play ball. Kicking off with 1999 tune “The Next Episode” and a chant from now Death Row...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Epic#American Football#Dre Co
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Threw Up C's & Did The Crip Walk At Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday was a massive event for the West Coast. Not just because of the L.A. Rams' victory but the halftime show that brought together's hip-hop's Avengers. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem graced the halftime show with an eye-popping spectacle that put hip-hop at the forefront of one of the biggest stages in America.
NFL
StyleCaster

Mary J. Blige’s Net Worth Makes it Easy to See Why She’s the ‘Queen’ of Hip-Hop Soul

Fans may be wondering about Mary J. Blige‘s net worth—especially now that the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul is getting her own documentary. So, what’s the 4-11 on how much Mary J. Blige makes these days? We’ll get into that below and much more soon, but first, here’s what to know about Blige’s career thus far. The Bronx-born star got her start in the industry in the 1990s. The “Real Love” singer and rapper has since released 13 studio albums and sold over 100 million records worldwide. Alongside her music career, Blige is also an actress. Beginning in the early 2000s, Blige...
NFL
Collider

The Best Super Bowl Commercials of 2022

Tonight, Sunday, February 13, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams are going head-to-head at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Whether you're a longtime Bengals fan who can't believe that this is the first time in thirty years that they might have a shot at taking home a Super Bowl LVI ring or you're rooting for the Los Angeles Rams to win on their home turf, you're probably also excited about the other big part of Super Bowl Sunday. And no, I'm not talking about the halftime show which is headlined by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, with American Sign Language performances by deaf rappers Sean Forbes and Warren Snipe. I'm talking about Super Bowl Commercials. The thing that keeps everyone entertained whether they're excited about the Super Bowl or the superb owls.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Essence

Jay-Z And Blue Ivy's Fanciest Father-Daughter Moments

From walking the field at the Super Bowl to being courtside at the season's biggest NBA game, Jay and Blue's daddy-daughter dates are just different. At only 10 years old, we know that Blue Ivy Carter has been making history in music, with many assuming that she will follow her iconic mother and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer father into the industry. The star kid already has a Grammy to sip out of, and an MTV Video Music Award, BET Award and NAACP Image Award on the mantel. But Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s eldest child also seems to be a big sports lover. We were reminded of that when she was by the Roc Nation Sports founder’s side in the box seats on Monday. They attended the NFL playoff match between the LA Rams and Arizona Cardinals. The tween was photographed wearing a Roc Nation cap and showing off her chic personal style.
NFL
Outsider.com

Super Bowl LVI: What Is Eminem’s Net Worth?

The Real Slim Shady will be under the bright lights once again. That’s right, Outsiders. Eminem is set to perform at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show. But what is the famous rapper’s net worth?. You better believe that Eminem will be earning himself a very nice paycheck...
NFL
HipHopDX.com

Suge Knight Jr. Reveals His Father's Reaction To Snoop Dogg's Death Row Brand Acquisition

There was a time when former Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight and Snoop Dogg’s relationship was nearly fractured beyond repair. When Knight was sentenced to nine years in prison at the height of Death Row’s success, Snoop seized the opportunity and signed with No Limit. As Snoop Dogg explained in an old interview, “I was working against the devil, and through the grace of God Master P and Priority Records put a deal together that was suitable for me.”
CELEBRITIES
hot969boston.com

Mariah Carey Responds To Nick Cannon’s 8th Baby Announcement

Mariah Carey is supportive of her ex-husband Nick Cannon’s baby announcement with Bre Tiesi. A source told Us Weekly how Carey, 52, feels about Cannon’s 8th baby on the way saying, “Mariah and Nick are really great co-parents and have a good relationship [and] friendship now so any time Nick has exciting news to share, she’s just happy for him. They’re in a good place and they’re supportive of each other no matter what.”
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Fans confused by Eminem’s oddly dark eyebrows at Super Bowl 2022

We need “Stan” to chime in here. Eminem was one of many artists who lit up the stage during the epic halftime show at Sunday night’s Super Bowl. But it wasn’t his performance of his 2002 hit “Lose Yourself” that grabbed fans’ attention — it was his oddly dark eyebrows.
NFL
ABC News

ABC News

545K+
Followers
135K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy